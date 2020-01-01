The Deck, Jubilee Market Hall, Tavistock St, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8BE, UK

Burgers and hotdogs don't get more delicious than at MEATmarket, part of the Meatliquor brand. Upstairs in the market at Covent Garden, you can get what is without a doubt the most delicious, meatiest and flavorful 'dog in the city, and wash it...