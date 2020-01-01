Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

London

Collected by Nupur Jain
List View
Map View
Save Place

Natural History Museum

Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD, UK
On its own, the architecture of the Natural History Museum is enough of a reason to walk through its doors one afternoon. The stunning archways and staircases create a grand backdrop to equally impressive exhibits, and you could spend countless...
More Details >
Save Place

South Bank

103 Borough Rd, London SE1 0AA, UK
South Bank has both the best river walk in London and the city's liveliest cultural centers, so a walk along it is a must. The path takes you from the Globe and the Tate Modern along the Thames—passing Gabriel's Wharf with its...
More Details >
Save Place

Woodlands

37 Panton St, West End, London SW1Y 4EA, UK
There are lots of places to get Indian food in London, but it takes effort to find a good, authentic South Indian dosa. There are authentic dosas in Brick Lane, Wembley and Southall, London's best-known South Asian enclaves. But getting to those...
More Details >
Save Place

Theatre Royal, Drury Lane

Catherine St, West End, London WC2B 5JF, UK
The West End in London is famous for its theatre. If you're ever in town, you simply must catch a show. But why not enjoy a play or musical and experience a piece of history at the same time. The Theatre Royal, Drury Lane started life way back in...
More Details >
Save Place

London Eye

Riverside Building, County Hall, South Bank, London SE1 7PB, UK
The giant ferris wheel on the south bank of the Thames is made up of 32 futuristic glass capsules - all of which are sealed, air-conditioned and big enough to house 25 guests. Riding the attraction is effectively being stuck in a bubble, albeit...
More Details >
Save Place

The Mayflower

117 Rotherhithe St, Rotherhithe, London SE16 4NF, UK
An 18th century pub near the site where the Mayflower set sail for the new world, this eponymous pub is a pilgrimage site for Londoners and Americans. Order a local beer and custom cheese plate to enjoy on the deck perched over the Thames. It's...
More Details >
Save Place

Brick Lane

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR, UK
It was Bangladeshi and Jewish immigrants who put East London’s Brick Lane on the map with affordable, authentic bagel shops and curry houses that still draw late-night crowds to the area. But these days it’s also a creative hub, with...
More Details >
Save Place

Greater London

Rather than post individual highlights, I choose instead to share the photo site I created for my 2012 travels abroad, from London to Istanbul. A few destinations are missing, as my camera broke and then my smart phone (then my only camera) was...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World