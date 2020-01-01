London
Collected by Nazreen Osman
71a, 73 Marylebone Ln, Marylebone, London W1U 2PN, UK
The Golden Hind in Marylebone is a standout among the hundreds of fish and chips places in London. The modest place has been around since 1918 and has had only a few owners in that time, mostly Greek and Italian immigrants. The cod is coated in a...
Abbey Rd, London, UK
For any music lover I don't think a trip to London is complete without taking an attempt to recreate the infamous Beatles album cover. Most of the time we didn't time it right or we were distracted by Londoners headed to work, but it's a memorable...
87 Lauriston Rd, London E9 7HJ, UK
[NOTE: CLOSED] The name might include the word "spit," but don't be deterred: Spit Jacks is sublime, and spit-free. In the middle of the village area bordering Victoria Park on the east side of London, it's not centrally located yet is more than...
13A The Piazza, West End, London WC2E 8HD, UK
... he's going to want another cookie to go with it. If you're at Ben's Cookies, you're in luck. Founded about 30 years ago by an Englishman in Oxfordshire (say that 10 times fast), Ben's Cookies has a handful of locations around the United...
148 Holland Park Ave, Notting Hill, London W11 4UE, UK
According to a group of very picky Italians living in London, this is some of the best Italian food you can find here (which is saying something). It's the place to go if you're planning on a nice night out. The picture doesn't do it justice but...
6 Chepstow Rd, London W2 5BH, UK
In a far off place, not so long ago, two English men made some bad decisions during the financial crisis. With time to kill and no jobs in sight, they decided to take a road trip across America in an old VW Otto. Eventually they found themselves...
26 Hanbury St, Shadwell, London E1 6QR, UK
The name Nude Espresso might suggest something more racy than you find when you enter this Brick Lane coffee shop. However, if a perfect cup of coffee does it for you, then your pulse may race anyway. And not from the caffeine. Nude takes the...
For a satisfying lunch near the St. Pancras railway station, head to Shrimpy's, a new restaurant in a former gas station opened by the owner of the hip Shoreditch restaurant, Bistrotheque. The decor is vintage Californian and the food is artful...
R. Jardim Botânico, 414 - Jardim Botânico - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-000, Brazil
This is a huge tropical park, with lakes and English gardens and the trailhead that leads up Corcovado mountain. I love having breakfast in the park at the Café du Lage, while everyone else is doing their morning exercise routine. Rua...
Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 99 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20240-290, Brazil
The Santa Teresa district is a tangle of cobblestone streets and crumbling landmarks perched above the city. It’s undergoing a renaissance thanks to anchors such as the restored Hotel Santa Teresa and the working-class eatery Bar do Mineiro. The...
R. Jardim Botânico, 632 - LOJA A - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-010, Brazil
Acai became popular in the US several years ago, but Brazilians have been enjoying this antioxidant-rich superfruit for years. A berry-like fruit of of the Acai palm that is native to Central and South America, it is mixed with Guarana and blended...
Rio has never been busier. The city is building up and out for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. Part of a massive port facelift, the Museum of Art of Rio opens later this year. But in colonial bairros, such as Santa Teresa, fresh...
Av. Francisco Bhering, s/n - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22080-050, Brazil
There may be no better place in Rio to watch the sunset than Arpoador Rock. Wedged in between Ipanema and Copacabana, is it a gathering point for Cariocas and tourists alike to toast the day with a fresh caipirinha. Watch the sun fade behind...
Av. Vieira Souto, 80 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-002, Brazil
Given Ipanema’s highly fashionable status, it’s no surprise that its first luxury hotel comes courtesy of aesthetic superstar Philippe Starck, who outfitted the property—his first in Brazil—with mid-century modern furniture...
