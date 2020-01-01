London
Collected by Brittany Biggs
Cranbourn St, Charing Cross, London WC2H 0AP, UK
If the theater prices are a little steep for your budget, or you're just wanting to catch a last-minute show, the half-price ticket booth on Leicester Square is a must. As a local, I've used it often to get discounted tickets to shows. Although...
157 Brick Ln, Shoreditch, London E1 6SB, UK
Take a walk in one of London's most diverse and interesting neighborhoods. Find excellent Bengladeshi and Bengali food, wander into uber-cool vintage shops, and hit up the Brick Lane market. There's a bit of a creepy vibe, too, as it's where Jack...
London's Chinatown, wedged between Shaftesbury Avenue and Leicester Square, is the go-to destination for locals wanting to grab some great food before a show, or after a big night out. There are endless good restaurants along these backstreets,...
Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
This is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it...
Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD, UK
On its own, the architecture of the Natural History Museum is enough of a reason to walk through its doors one afternoon. The stunning archways and staircases create a grand backdrop to equally impressive exhibits, and you could spend countless...
London, UK
OK, you'll be lucky if you ever find a carriage this empty. But the tube is without a doubt a defining charm of London (even if it's the bane of the lives of those forced to commute on it during rush hour). If you're unsure where you want to...
The Deck, Jubilee Market Hall, Tavistock St, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8BE, UK
Burgers and hotdogs don't get more delicious than at MEATmarket, part of the Meatliquor brand. Upstairs in the market at Covent Garden, you can get what is without a doubt the most delicious, meatiest and flavorful 'dog in the city, and wash it...
Thames Embankment, London SE1 9JE, UK
Completed in 2000, London's Millennium Bridge is the first pedestrian-only crossing built over the Thames in central London in over 100 years. The steel structure connects the City of London at St. Paul's Cathedral with the Tate Modern Gallery at...
Don’t be deceived by its West London locale. Notting Hill may be one of the city’s poshest neighborhoods but all that is forgotten when it comes to its outdoor flea market. Portobello Market is mainly known for its impressive collection of...
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR, UK
It was Bangladeshi and Jewish immigrants who put East London’s Brick Lane on the map with affordable, authentic bagel shops and curry houses that still draw late-night crowds to the area. But these days it’s also a creative hub, with...
St Katharine's & Wapping, London EC3N 4AB, UK
Visitors to this turreted riverside castle enter a thousand years of history filled with cultural significance (but go early to avoid lines to see the crown jewels). Tudor fans can view the spot where Anne Boleyn was beheaded and the kinds of...
Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 2UP, UK
Start by admiring the mighty Thames from Tower Bridge before heading down the stone stairs to the riverside walkway. Go ahead and take a selfie with Tower Bridge and the Tower of London as your spectacular backdrop—you know you want to. Continue...
55 Aldwych, London WC2B 4BB, UK
If there's a better way to start your day in London than with an Arnold Bennett omelette at the Delaunay, I don't know it. The Delauney is the latest in elegant, old-fashioned glamour from the group that created The Ivy, Caprice, and The Wolseley,...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
London, UK
One of my favorite things about London is the mix of old and new architecture. Take this view (from the Tate Modern Museum) of the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. If you're an architecture buff, a walking tour (or two...or three!) will...
103 Borough Rd, London SE1 0AA, UK
South Bank has both the best river walk in London and the city's liveliest cultural centers, so a walk along it is a must. The path takes you from the Globe and the Tate Modern along the Thames—passing Gabriel's Wharf with its...
47 Chandos Pl, Charing Cross, London WC2N 4HS, UK
London is famous all over the world for its thousands of pubs. In fact, there are so many of them, it can be hard to pick out the lousy ones from the ones that are absolutely fantastic. The Harp is the latter. It's small, it's intimate, it's...
9 Conduit St, Mayfair, London W1S 2XG, UK
A gloriously eccentric venue, Sketch isn’t a restaurant so much as a collision of ideas, design, food, and frivolity in a large Mayfair townhouse. Its Parlour serves all day breakfast and then evening cocktails in an ambience that’s...
69 Roman Rd, Globe Town, London E2 0QW, UK
Roman Road is home to one of East London's most historic markets, and while plenty has changed—the area's now more multicultural than Cockney—the business of street trading hasn't. We bumped into George at "George's Plaice," a fishmonger's booth...
26 St John St, Clerkenwell, London EC1M 4AY, UK
It’s apt that St. JOHN’s flagship restaurant is located in a former bacon smokehouse on the fringes of Smithfield meat market; chef Fergus Henderson’s menu explores every cut of meat imaginable. The restaurant itself is...
8A Exhibition Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 2HF, UK
Up for a long day at the museums near South Kensington? Resist going into a smelly-ale pub to fuel up on energy for the more quaint and charming Fernandez & Wells. It feels indie, even though there are several locations throughout the city....
29 Greek St, West End, London W1D 5DH, UK
While everyone and their mother (and aunt and grandmother) are on the waiting list to have afternoon tea at Brown's or Claridge's some time next April, head to Soho for the no-longer-a-secret-but-still-unknown tea room inside the Coach &...
287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the...
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, The Sanctuary, Westminster, London SW1P 3PA, UK
Situated in a cellar at the very grounds of Westminster Abbey Cathedral in Central London, is the very delicious Cellarium Tea Room. Rather you are in London for one day or one week, I would advise you make tea your first priority. You'll never...
Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN, UK
Located at Trafalgar square and home to about 2300 beautiful paintings, the national gallery of London should definitely make its way to almost any London itinerary. Set up in 1824, it the fifth most visited museum in the world. The quality and...
Great Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK
Checking out the famously preserved mummies at the world’s oldest public museum is on many London wish lists, but there’s much more to the British Museum than ancient Egypt. Other must-sees include the Elgin Marbles and the African...
London W2 2UH, UK
A short walk up Exhibition Road from the main South Kensington museums is Kensington Gardens, the green space that connects up with Hyde Park to the east. It's home to the gauche, gaudy, gilt monument known as the Albert Memorial, which sits...
The Azulito Bar Lower Ground Floor, 80 Wardour St, Soho, London W1F 0TG, UK
There are a number of Wahacas dotted over London—fun, inexpensive restaurants set up by a former winner of Masterchef. A friend and I headed to the Wardour Street branch, in the heart of Soho; we were seated quickly, even though it was a...
16 Playground Gardens, London E2 7FA, UK
I had a lovely picture of what lies behind the walls of Rochelle Canteen, but the nice man asked me not to post it. It's a bit of a secret, you see. Rochelle Canteen has no sign. No hint that a lovely cafe sits hidden behind the high walls of an...
12-16 Artillery Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 7LS, UK
While it's not the clandestine experience it claims to be (we didn't have to ask for the mayor like the website says), The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town is a fun time beneath the Breakfast Club restaurant in Spitalfields. To enter, you walk through an...
17 Gough Square, Holborn, London EC4A 3DE, UK
No trip to London is complete without a trip to Dr. Samuel Johnson's House in Gough Square. It's impossible to leave without a strong sense for the man and for his life in London, and the house is a beautiful sight to behold in its own right (and...
40 Lower Thames St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London EC3N 4AB, UK
The Ceremony of the Keys is a magical way to experience the Tower AND witness an extraordinary part of London history. Lucky ticket holders witness the historic "locking up” of the Tower by the Chief Yeoman Warder and the Tower Guards in a...
181 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1A 1ER, UK
In the shadow of Buckingham Palace lies Fortnum & Mason, the department store with a royal warrant famed for its loose-leaf tea, luxury picnic hampers and sweet treats, including an excellent selection of macarons. You can buy all of these...
