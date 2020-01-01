London
Collected by erika hermanns
Great Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK
Checking out the famously preserved mummies at the world’s oldest public museum is on many London wish lists, but there’s much more to the British Museum than ancient Egypt. Other must-sees include the Elgin Marbles and the African...
St. Martin's Pl, London WC2H 0HE, UK
Nestled in the corner next to the National Gallery on Trafalgar Square, the National Portrait Gallery isn’t as overwhelming as its larger sibling. It’s an absolute beaut of a gallery, with a permanent collection (free to...
37 Panton St, West End, London SW1Y 4EA, UK
There are lots of places to get Indian food in London, but it takes effort to find a good, authentic South Indian dosa. There are authentic dosas in Brick Lane, Wembley and Southall, London's best-known South Asian enclaves. But getting to those...
47 Chandos Pl, Charing Cross, London WC2N 4HS, UK
London is famous all over the world for its thousands of pubs. In fact, there are so many of them, it can be hard to pick out the lousy ones from the ones that are absolutely fantastic. The Harp is the latter. It's small, it's intimate, it's...
1 Leicester St, West End, London WC2H 7BL, UK
Chef Fergus Henderson, best known for resurrecting Britain’s rural tradition of whole-hog (“nose-to-tail”) eating, isn’t one for embellishments. The seasonal menu at the ground-floor restaurant of his new St. John Hotel in London reads like a...
20 Deans Yd, Westminster, London SW1P 3PA, UK
William and Kate’s wedding brought a 21st-century focus to this 700-year-old abbey, which is built on the same spot as a Benedictine monastery enlarged by Edward the Confessor in the 1040s. The site of every coronation since 1066, it boasts...
84 Marylebone High St, Marylebone, London W1U 4QW, UK
Daunt Books really is special. Even if you are not a big reader, it is well worth a visit because the space is so beautiful and filled with exceptionally well-chosen books. Daunt is the ultimate antidote to the Amazon generation and connects you...
22 Great Chapel St, Soho, London W1F 8FR, UK
Julia Forte turned the Star At Night pub, an old fashioned boozer in the heart of Soho, in the London Gin Club in 2012, when she decided to start specialising in her favourite tipple: gin. Now, her bijou bar is home to 350 premium...
Regent St, Carnaby, London W1B 5AH, UK
It’s no coincidence that walking around Liberty feels as if you’re exploring someone’s grand home; the department store’s founder, Arthur Lasenby Liberty, wanted to create that very feel, and so in 1875 settled on a...
riverside level royal festival hall, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
It's always a pleasant surprise when a famous restaurant lives up to the hype, but Wagamama was just what I wanted it to be: reasonably priced, fresh ingredients, and friendly service. My pork ramen bowl featured tender, juicy meat in Korean BBQ...
1 Hamilton Pl, Mayfair, London W1J 7QY, UK
This bar at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel in the Mayfair neighborhood celebrates London’s gin-soaked history with 35 varieties of British-made gin. The Poor Man’s Punch, served in a teapot, pays tribute to posh Mayfair’s scrappier past;...
71a, 73 Marylebone Ln, Marylebone, London W1U 2PN, UK
The Golden Hind in Marylebone is a standout among the hundreds of fish and chips places in London. The modest place has been around since 1918 and has had only a few owners in that time, mostly Greek and Italian immigrants. The cod is coated in a...
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
St, Dunstan's Hill, Billingsgate, London EC3R 5DD, UK
In the midst of bustling London a friend of mine surprised me with a gem of a place surrounding the picturesque ruins (walls, no roof) of a church. An intimate, romantic garden with–in case you didn't guess the picture–an INSECT hotel! Its...
14 Bacon St, Shoreditch, London E1 6LF, UK
Victorian, Edwardian, and period pieces from the 1920s through the 1950s are the specialty of this vintage shop off Brick Lane. We love their lace, and they always have a cool selection of gloves and hats. There is a cute café upstairs where bands...
150 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9BR, UK
Few things in life feel more luxurious than breakfast in bed. Especially when that breakfast is served with fine china and sterling silver. During my recent stay at The Ritz London, I was in no hurry to leave the comfort of my exquisite room,...
32 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town, London NW1 8AL, UK
I could have spent days at Camden Market! There's loads to see and something for everyone. My favourite find from Camden is an awesome nautical style rockabilly dress (which I saved £10 on :). I also ate the most epic burrito of my life in...
Shoreditch, London N1 6BY, UK
With a lot of family and friends in the southwest part of the city, London is in some ways my second home. But in visits over the last few years, it was rare that I would stumble upon the sort of casual cool you find so easily in Brooklyn. This...
287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the...
Barge House St, South Bank, London SE1 9PH, UK
Why would an afternoon tea not offer... tea? Or cucumber sandwiches? Because this is London, the city where the only rule is originality. The OXO Brasserie, on the top floor of the iconic South Bank building, offers a one-of-a-kind afternoon tea...
6 Park St, London SE1, UK
No visit to London ever goes by without a stop at Neal's Yard Dairy. Neal's has two shops (in London I'm a fan of the Borough Market location) and I often go to taste my way through the 70-some cheeses they sources from cheesemakers in farms...
110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY, UK
Get high for breakfast—real high—at this 24-hour spot near Liverpool Street. Check in at ground level and go up 40 floors to find 180-degree, floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at South East London. Dishes are to-die-for, with the morning house...
18-20 Bedford Hill, Balham, London SW12 9RG, UK
This lovely coffee shop in the mostly-residential area of Balham in South London is really more than a coffee shop. From poached eggs on top of corn bread with marscapone, to fresh soups of the day and fruit-flavored waters that are free of...
