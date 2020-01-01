London 2012
Collected by Paulette Stracuzzi
47 Villiers St, Charing Cross, London WC2N 6NE, UK
Cozy atmosphere and no electric lights, just candles in a cellar underground....
32 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town, London NW1 8AL, UK
I could have spent days at Camden Market! There's loads to see and something for everyone. My favourite find from Camden is an awesome nautical style rockabilly dress (which I saved £10 on :). I also ate the most epic burrito of my life in...
117 Rotherhithe St, Rotherhithe, London SE16 4NF, UK
An 18th century pub near the site where the Mayflower set sail for the new world, this eponymous pub is a pilgrimage site for Londoners and Americans. Order a local beer and custom cheese plate to enjoy on the deck perched over the Thames. It's...
Shoreditch, London N1 6BY, UK
With a lot of family and friends in the southwest part of the city, London is in some ways my second home. But in visits over the last few years, it was rare that I would stumble upon the sort of casual cool you find so easily in Brooklyn. This...
73 Columbia Rd, London E2 7RG, UK
There’s a lovely little courtyard behind the Royal Oak. On a Sunday morning, you can get coffee from the pub, tucked away from the flower market. —Sophie Howarth See all ofSophie Howarth’s favorite places in Shoreditch.
Columbia Rd, London E2 7RG, UK
Columbia Road is London’s main flower market. On Sundays, it’s totally filled with flowers. It’s an amazing place.—Sophie Howarth Columbia Road Sundays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. This story appeared in the Premier 2009 issue. See all ofSophie Howarth’s...
44-46 Cranbourn St, London WC2H 7AN, UK
Drinks in London's West End rarely come cheap. Even less so in the crowded environs of Leicester Square, but if you find yourself in the area, there's a quiet, reasonably priced refuge known as the Cork and Bottle. It's a basement level wine...
148 Holland Park Ave, Notting Hill, London W11 4UE, UK
We had the most fantastic dinner here. The chocolate soufflé with banana ice cream was amazing! It's in Notting hill off Hyde park (not cheap but definitely worth it).
157 Brick Ln, Shoreditch, London E1 6SB, UK
Take a walk in one of London's most diverse and interesting neighborhoods. Find excellent Bengladeshi and Bengali food, wander into uber-cool vintage shops, and hit up the Brick Lane market. There's a bit of a creepy vibe, too, as it's where Jack...
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR, UK
It was Bangladeshi and Jewish immigrants who put East London’s Brick Lane on the map with affordable, authentic bagel shops and curry houses that still draw late-night crowds to the area. But these days it’s also a creative hub, with...
Great Eastern St, Shoreditch, London, UK
Even the dumpsters are covered in graffiti!
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
