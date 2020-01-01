London
Collected by Joy Sudano
Somerset House, 150 Strand, London WC2R 0RN, UK
Tucked away inside the large space of Somerset House, this small gallery leaves a large impression. It houses the collection of the Courtald Institute of Art, a stunning set of early 20th-century art with a focus on French Impressionist and...
13 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3BP, UK
Sir John Soane was an 18th-century architect who died nearly 200 years ago. He was also an undiagnosed hoarder. The man's townhouse, which has been left untouched since his death and which free to the public, is an extraordinary jumble of his...
9a St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Part of the old St. Thomas Hospital, the Old Operating Theatre and Herb Garret really was a functioning operating room where students (and spectators) crowded in to watch live surgical procedures performed without anesthetic. Wooden and metal...
18 Folgate St, London E1 6BX, UK
There is no sign for Denis Severs' House. Walk down Folgate Street in Spitalfields, look for a flickering gas lamp over a relatively nondescript door, and knock. Wait. Eventually, someone will come to the door and welcome you into the past. It...
Royal College of Surgeons of 35-43 Lincoln's Inn Fields, Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3PE, UK
The Hunterian is located at Lincoln Inn Fields, within the Royal College of Surgeons. It contains John Hunter’s spectacular collection of 3,500 human anatomy and pathology specimens, fossils, paintings and sketches. John Hunter was the father of...
Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5NJ, UK
Trafalgar Square is home to the National Gallery, Nelson's column, a disturbing number of pigeons and four large plinths. Three of the four plinths hold permanent statues of George IV and two famous generals. The fourth plinth showcases an ongoing...
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
riverside level royal festival hall, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
It's always a pleasant surprise when a famous restaurant lives up to the hype, but Wagamama was just what I wanted it to be: reasonably priced, fresh ingredients, and friendly service. My pork ramen bowl featured tender, juicy meat in Korean BBQ...
Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0DA, UK
The blue plaques dotted on the walls of buildings across London are little delights, a small reminder of just how historic this city is. From Mozart to Charles Dickens to Winston Churchill and beyond, the plaques commemorate the places where...
Oxford St, London, UK
The West End can sometimes be a crummy place to do any actual shopping—the crowds are overwhelming and so too, on occasion, are the shops themselves. But that does not dim the joy of standing in front of the artfully arranged windows of the big...
