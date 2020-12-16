Local Travel: Live A Day in the Life

Where are you going?
Sponsored by Overseas Adventure Travel
Overseas Adventure Travel is the leader in international small group travel, introducing more than 40,000 Americans each year to the “road less traveled.” Seeing the iconic sites is just a part of the travel experience with OAT—whose mission is to provide opportunities to discover “the real deal,” the unvarnished beauty and fascinating complexity of 65 countries. The exclusive A Day in the Life program brings travelers off the beaten path to remote villages most tourists never see.
Ranthambore National Park

Overseas Adventure Travel’s most popular trip in Asia is Heart of India. Its success is perhaps not surprising. On this trip, you’ll visit the country’s most famous site, the Taj Mahal, while also exploring the lively streets of Old and New Delhi...
Lovina

Overseas Adventure Travel’s Java & Bali: Indonesia’s Mystical Islands trip takes you to the heart of Indonesia’s diverse islands—from the Buddhist monuments of Java to the Hindu temples of Bali. And of course, natural wonders also abound,...
Hwange Village

Hwange, Zimbabwe
Overseas Adventure Travel’s Ultimate Africa itinerary lives up to its name. Travelers explore four countries—Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe—including opportunities to visit thundering Victoria Falls, spot majestic elephants in Chobe...
Ollantaytambo

Ollantaytambo, Peru
Ollantaytambo’s namesake archaeological site is one of the best examples of Incan architecture in the region. It’s easy to spend a half day exploring the temples and other structures there, especially if you factor in time to hike...
Portopalo di Capo Passero

Via Carso, 2, 96010 Portopalo di Capo Passero SR, Italy
Overseas Adventure Travel’s Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions trip in Sicily takes you back in time through 3,000 years of history. Located at the crossroads of the Mediterranean, the Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Normans, and many others...
