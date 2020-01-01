Local Loves: Atlantic Canada
Collected by Alexis Thibeault
My one true home! These are some fo my favorite places or places i'd love to go in Atlantic Canada, one of the most beautiful, rustic and friendly places in the world.
210 Main Road, Joe Batt's Arm, NL A0G 2X0, Canada
Fogo Island Inn sits at the very edge of the north Atlantic on isolated Fogo Island in Newfoundland. Designed by internationally renowned architect Todd Saunders, the inn's arrestingly modern appearance is meant to call to mind the shape of an...
After Newfoundland sheds its snowy mantle in spring, the coastline teems with nesting puffins, feeding humpbacks, and blue-flag irises. The province is also the best place in North America to see icebergs, a fitting way to honor the Titanic, which...
Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada
I watch Donelda straddle the boat’s bow with a deftness that belies her years, not to mention the churning Atlantic waves. She tosses what appears to be a giant red yoga ball beside the boat, then climbs back in as easily as she’d slipped out. “Is...
Alma, NB, Canada
Stop and stay at Fundy National Park, New Brunswick’s first National Park. Running along the perimeter of the Bay of Fundy means beautiful hikes and trails. We did a small hike to a waterfall and covered bridge with our short time in the area....
220 King St, St. Andrews, NB E5B 1Y8, Canada
Add a dash of color to your stay by strolling through the Kingsbrae gardens. 27 acres of botanical paradise. Beautifully kept and landscaped, the gardens are bursting with color and bees with over 50,000 perennials and various themed gardens! In...
1675 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S3, Canada
Halifax's identity is tied to the sea, and its rich maritime history is the central theme of this eclectic museum. Popular exhibits include one dedicated to the role of Halifax after the sinking of the Titanic (the city's ships helped with the...
40 O'Leary Ave, St. John's, NL A1B 2C7, Canada
There are two ways to spot the 5,000 humpback whales that migrate to Newfoundland’s Atlantic coast each summer. Sail to Witless Bay, passing North America’s largest puffin colony (1 million wings strong), or jump into the 50-degree water—wearing a...
1707 Grafton St, Halifax, NS B3J 2C6, Canada
The Wooden Monkey in Halifax is a restaurant made for all tastes. The menu features all organic and locally grown produce served with free-range meats and local seafood. There are also many options for vegetarians, vegans, and even those who...
1729 Barrington St, Halifax, NS B3J 2A4, Canada
One of Halifax's quirkier stores is the Freak Lunchbox. Inside you can find pretty much any candy imaginable. From old school Big League baseball chewing gum to (disgustingly) flavored Harry Potter jelly beans that taste like ear wax. They also...
4599 NB-127, Saint Andrews, NB E5B 3S7, Canada
Known throughout the Maritimes for it’s creative market fresh cuisine and upscale yet small town atmosphere, the Rossmount Inn is a must stop for foodies. The menu changes daily depending on the local ingredients and harvest season for Chef Chris...
5480 Point Pleasant Dr, Halifax, NS B3H 1B5, Canada
Each summer in Point Pleasant Park a series of theatrical performances by the theatre group Shakespeare by the Sea take place outdoors in the park. It is definitely a unique experience and every year they feature a different production of...
5212 Morris St, Halifax, NS B3J 1B4, Canada
Morris East makes some of the best pizzas in all of Halifax, largely due to their special wood-fired oven that was brought over from Naples, Italy. The menu changes with the seasons and what is readily available and locally sourced. It is a small...
1055 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P7, Canada
The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (also known as simply 'Pier 21') is the location where over one million immigrants entered Canada for the first time from 1928-1971. Similar to New York's Ellis Island, today Pier 21 has been...
1149 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P7, Canada
Located next to the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market, the Garrison Brewing Company opened its doors in 2007 and has been tickling Halifax's tastebuds with its fine brews ever since. At the brewery you can learn how the beer is made, try some taste...
Halifax, NS B3H, Canada
The Halifax Public Gardens are one of the best places in the city to go for a stroll, have a picnic, get an ice cream, feed some ducks, and (literally) stop and smell the roses. The gardens opened in 1867 and occupy 16 acres of land in the middle...
5050 Salter St, Halifax, NS B3J 1T3, Canada
The Harbour Hopper is an amphibious vehicle that gives you an hour-long, fully narrated tour of the city and the harbor. Great for all ages, the vehicle tours the city showing you all of the best highlights, including going to the top of Citadel...
5245 Blowers St, Halifax, NS B3J 1J8, Canada
The intersection of Grafton Street and Blowers Street in Halifax is affectionately known to locals as Pizza Corner. Three of the four corners of the intersection were once home to pizza shops; however, one has now been converted into a MYO frozen...
1723 Hollis St, Halifax, NS B3J 1V9, Canada
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is the largest art museum in Atlantic Canada, and has a varied collection, from historic Inuit stone carvings to Nova Scotian folk art, nautical paintings, classical portraits, and even the small home of one of the...
1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada
The perfect place to buy souvenirs or to take home a little part of Nova Scotia for yourself. The Historic Properties are located along the north end of the waterfront boardwalk in downtown Halifax. These buildings were originally warehouses that...
1157 W Halls Harbour Rd, Centreville, NS B0P 1J0, Canada
It's not easy to get to - but it's worth it when you get super fresh lobster! When we arrived at Hall’s Harbor in Nova Scotia not only were we in for a beautiful view eating outside with harbor views of the Bay of Fundy, but we were also ready to...
Saint Bride's, NL A0B 2Z0, Canada
Newfoundland is a gorgeous province all around but one is truly in awe when they visit Cape St. Mary's. This cape is a bit of a drive from St. John's but there are some great villages and beaches on route. Cape St. Mary's has picturesque cliffs,...
Saddle Island, Division No. 10, Subd. A, NL, Canada
Decades before Plymouth and Jamestown, Basque whalers established a bustling colony in Red Bay, Labrador and used the banks of Saddle Island to transform the carcasses of bowhead and right whales into oil and other commodities valued in Europe....
1549 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S2, Canada
This seafood restaurant sits right at the waterfront ensuring freshness, and their fireplace makes the dining room cozy and romantic. The menu features all sorts of Atlantic seafood—oysters, crabs, and lobster—and has a respectable drinks list to...
5425 Sackville St, Halifax, NS B3J 3Y3, Canada
Since 1749, there have been a series of four different forts on top of citadel hill in the middle of downtown Halifax. The highest point in the city, the current fort was built in 1856 is now a popular tourist attraction. Recognized as a National...
