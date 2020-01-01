Local-ish
Collected by Valerie Feria-Isacks
CuriOdyssey, an experiential museum and wildlife center, is a local treasure. With a passion for environmental education and conservation, CuriOdyssey's designers have developed creative, hands-on exhibits for kids of all ages. Set your family...
9777 Golf Links Rd, Oakland, CA 94605, USA
The annual Oakland Zoo "Walk in the Wild" fundraiser provides a chance to stroll through the zoo, which has made tremendous strides in improving its habitats and animal care, while partaking in a wide variety of foods, wines, and beers from local...
3700 Blackhawk Plaza Cir, Danville, CA 94506, USA
I'm not really a car guy. And I don't usually have much of a reason to go to Danville, CA, an exclusive suburb of San Francisco. But the car collection at the Blackhawk Museum is incredible. Rows of Ferraris, a giant silver sedan that a maharaja...
86 Cañada Road, Woodside, CA 94062, USA
The house and gardens at Filoli, in Woodside, may look familiar. They played a central role in films including Harold & Maude and Heaven Can Wait; on the small screen, the house appeared in the opening credits of Dynasty. It's easy to understand...
907 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West’s most famous literary resident, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this two-story Spanish-colonial villa for nearly a decade and composed several of his best-known works here. His second wife, Pauline, insisted they add a pool to the...
516 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The San Carlos Institute was founded in 1871 by Cuban exiles who came to Key West to campaign for Cuba's freedom from Spain. The original building was elsewhere and burned to the ground. The present building was erected in 1890. The interior was...
729 Thomas St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Blue Heaven is a favorite in Key West—Jimmy Buffett even mentioned it in one of his famous beach tunes. The whimsical courtyard is filled with brightly colored tables and chairs, twinkly lights, foliage, and stray animals. The bar and...
601 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Chances are that when you return home after your trip to Key West, someone will ask you if you went to the Green Parrot. It's that kind of iconic bar, the kind your parents' friends ended up at over spring break in college long ago. The...
1 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
In the center of Mallory Square you can visit the Sponge Market Shop, which doubles as a museum that depicts the history of the sponging industry in Key West. In the early 19th century the Key West fishermen found sponges washed up on the beaches...
8311, 111 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
This wood house was originally intended as officers' housing on the island's naval base, but became famous as the Little White House when Harry S. Truman used it as a base of operations for several extended stays during his...
602 Greene St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Voted the #1 shop in Key West on Trip Advisor Peppers has hundreds of different hot sauces to take home as the ultimate Key West souvenir. Ranging in heat from mild to 'weapons grade' there is a flavor suited to anyone who loves to use this...
322 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Be a part of history and go see the oldest house in South Florida, which was built in 1829.
Florida, USA
Set 110 kilometers (70 miles) south of Key West is a group of seven uninhabited islands known as the Dry Tortugas, which makes for one of the area’s top day trips. It is one of 11 national parks in Florida. Once there you can explore the historic...
601 Howard England Way, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Yes, there is a fort here—a National Historic Landmark built in the mid-1800s to protect the country’s southernmost coastline—but locals know it for its excellent beach. A nice sandy expanse is a rarity in the Florida Keys—they’re surrounded by...
1819 Atlantic Blvd #4, Key West, FL 33040, USA
My pet for the day. His name is Bob. Not the most interactive pet but he's got more character and is more fun than a lot of people I know. That's Key West for you. End of the road, quirky, a bit hazy and most of all fun. Frankly I don't want to...
107 Fitzpatrick St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Want to do a bit of shopping in Key West and really help support the local economy? Kino Sandals are affordable and handmade by skilled craftsmen at their Key West Factory. The store was opened in 1966 by Cuban immigrants, and is now managed by...
8600 River Rd, Forestville, CA 95436, USA
My mother is such a good sport when she visits. She knows I have to be constantly moving outside to feel alive and on this visit, I thought a fun way to be active in the wine country region of the Russian River, would be to take her out on a 10...
