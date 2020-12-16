Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lobster rolls

Collected by Michelle Chang , AFAR Contributor
Lobster rolls make an otherwise difficult-to-eat food (lobster) easy to eat.
Save Place

Red Hook Lobster Pound

Washington, DC, USA
There's often a line at this food truck (they also go to Maryland and Virginia) but their super-fresh lobster rolls are worth the wait. Go either Connecticut-style (warm and buttery) or Maine-style (chilled with homemade lemon-based mayo) with a...
More Details >
Save Place

Anchor & Hope

83 Minna St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Anchor & Hope is a great seafood restaurant located on the SoMa/FiDi border in downtown San Francisco. Specializing in seafood, I love to visit them for oysters and beer after work. They have yummy house made fries and a killer lobster roll....
More Details >
Save Place

Smorgasbar

12 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038, USA
Post Hurricane Sandy, the Seaport is still in bad shape -- stores are boarded up with wooden planks, apartment building entrances are chained shut. But that is all starting to change with the help of Brooklyn-based Smorgasburg’s spin-off...
More Details >
Save Place

Portland Lobster Company

180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
I'm usually skeptical when visiting restaurants right along the main drag of a rather touristy street. Thus is the location of Portland Lobster Co., smack in the middle of Commercial Street in downtown Portland. However, my skepticism was brushed...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without