Lobster rolls
Collected by Michelle Chang , AFAR Contributor
Lobster rolls make an otherwise difficult-to-eat food (lobster) easy to eat.
Save Place
Washington, DC, USA
There's often a line at this food truck (they also go to Maryland and Virginia) but their super-fresh lobster rolls are worth the wait. Go either Connecticut-style (warm and buttery) or Maine-style (chilled with homemade lemon-based mayo) with a...
Save Place
83 Minna St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Anchor & Hope is a great seafood restaurant located on the SoMa/FiDi border in downtown San Francisco. Specializing in seafood, I love to visit them for oysters and beer after work. They have yummy house made fries and a killer lobster roll....
Save Place
12 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038, USA
Post Hurricane Sandy, the Seaport is still in bad shape -- stores are boarded up with wooden planks, apartment building entrances are chained shut. But that is all starting to change with the help of Brooklyn-based Smorgasburg’s spin-off...
Save Place
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25