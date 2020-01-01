livermore 2016
Collected by Bernadette Ellis
3700 Blackhawk Plaza Cir, Danville, CA 94506, USA
I'm not really a car guy. And I don't usually have much of a reason to go to Danville, CA, an exclusive suburb of San Francisco. But the car collection at the Blackhawk Museum is incredible. Rows of Ferraris, a giant silver sedan that a maharaja...
5355 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538, USA
It's a bold statement to make, I know, but the variety of curries, breads, and thalis in unbeatable. Highly recommend a BART trip outside of San Francisco to visit Chaat Bhavan.
Livermore, CA, USA
Livermore is a small city that lies at the eastern end of Livermore Valley, a quiet area in the hills east of San Francisco. Once we got off the busy highway that connects the cities of Livermore Valley, we drove into what felt like small town...
Summit Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598, USA
However you get here- by bicycle (way to go), by foot (the Summit Trail is not easy, nice work) or by car (it takes a while), the views will not disappoint. Having been introduced to my geographical neighbor due to my love for cycling and its...
655 1st St, Brentwood, CA 94513, USA
If you find yourself in Brentwood, or driving by and in need of a meal, I recommend MJ's cafe. I was pleasantly surprised by our meals. The produce was local, the sandwiches and soup hearty and delicious. We indulged in tasting the home baked...
Presidio of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
A few blocks east of Goldsworthy's more prominent Spire is this installation of fallen trees snaking through the still standing ones. Wood Line is located within the cypress grove near the intersection of Presidio Boulevard and West Pacific...
San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Alcatraz—the very name conjures dark images of impregnable prisons, infamous criminals, and daring escape attempts.But the island is not all murder and mayhem. “The Rock,” set a few kilometers offshore in the San Francisco Bay, is designated a...
San Francisco, CA, USA
Even if you live here, exploring San Francisco's eclectic neighborhoods makes a fun day out, and with City Guides, it's also free. Founded in 1978, the nonprofit organization has more than 200 trained volunteers who lead history and...
57 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
It doesn't matter how well you think you know a place—there's always somewhere new worth exploring. San Francisco is packed with secret hideouts. One of my all-time favorites has to be the Mechanics Institute Library and Chess Room—and the rather...
Lands End Trail, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
Land's End in San Francisco is an easy hike with huge payoff. This labyrinth sits just below the Legion of Honor parking lot and the Lincoln Park golf course. You can then scramble down to a beautiful rocky beach.
Twin Peaks, San Francisco, CA, USA
The best views of San Francisco are from the top of Twin Peaks, the two hills that are located in the geographic center of the city. Only from Twin Peaks can you get a 360-degree view of the entire city. If you are lucky, on a clear day you can...
100 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
The Victorian-era glass and wood structure, which looks like a sugar-coated castle atop a grassy slope, is Golden Gate Park's oldest building. It's also one of San Francisco's most splendid historic sites. Wander through five different galleries...
50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
The de Young Museum, with its perforated copper facade and spiraling tower in the center of Golden Gate Park, is as dramatic outside as it is inside. Follow the widening crack in the sidewalk into the atrium. It's an Andy Goldsworthy–created...
Lover's Ln, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
If you are looking for a great walk in San Francisco, try the Presidio National Park. Lover's Lane is a nice one to start with. If you drive, just after entering the southeastern gate (Presidio Blvd. Gate), you can make a left and park your car in...
1199 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
San Francisco is a great city for many reasons, one of which is all of the green space. It's easy to feel connected to nature here. When we planned to visit the Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park, we didn't expect it to be such an oasis. It was...
75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
While Japanese gardens have come to be an expected feature of many botanical parks around the world, the Japanese Tea Garden, which opened in 1894, was the first public tea garden in the United States. The original plot consisted of less than half...
8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Hotel Vitale is right at the corner of Mission and the Embarcadero. Most of the rooms have nice views, particularly the corner rooms. But some of the the rooms on higher floors have decks with amazing views, like this one from 808. And this is...
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
If Chinatown is one of San Francisco’s most historic neighborhoods, continue walking for another ten minutes and you’ll arrive at one of its newest attractions, the Ferry Building. Actually, the building itself is not new, having been completed in...
950 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
A whole lot of history converges at the Fairmont San Francisco—as do all of the city’s cable car lines, which offer easy transportation to the Financial District, Union Square, and Fisherman’s Wharf. The hotel was built in...
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
Golden Gate Park was formed out of an expanse of sand dunes to the west of the city in the nineteenth century—a history that is still discernible in the rolling topography of much of the park’s more than 1,000 acres. Over 13 million...
55 Music Concourse Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
The California Academy of Sciences is an unfortunately stuffy name for an institution that is anything but staid. The country's largest natural-history museum includes an aquarium, a planetarium, an enormous rain-forest exhibit under a...
1690 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
In Golden Gate Park, right off Ocean Beach, you'll find two historic Murphy windmills that have just been restored to their former working glory. The surrounding tulips and a picnic area make it a perfect pit-stop on your way to, or from, the...
Stow Lake, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
In San Francisco you don’t have to go to the Pacific Ocean to spend a day on the water. Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park has offered visitors and locals an escape to nature since 1893. Located in the middle of the park, the man-made lake surrounds...
Lakeside, Oakland, CA, USA
10,000 Steps, a historic walking tour created in 2006, explores downtown Oakland’s historic parks. These parks—Jefferson Square, Lafayette Square, Madison Square, and Lincoln Square – each occupy only one city block. Walking this "Invisible City"...
7087 Skyline Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
East Bay Regional Park District has many wonderful hiking areas. Huckleberry Preserve in the Oakland hills offers self guided nature trails (maps available in parking lot) where you'll see a variety of California native flowers and trees such as...
10 Washington St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
The Oakland Waterfront Hotel offers plenty of restaurants, harbor walks, farmer's market every Sunday and the ferry boat boarding to San Francisco right outside your door! Yoshi's Jazz House is a short walk away. BART (Metro) is close by so...
