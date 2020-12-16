Lisbon's Most Fashionable Restaurants
Collected by Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert
Every year new Lisbon restaurants open their doors, and they are full of culinary surprises and bold décor. But also you have the timeless establishments that are always in fashion.
Miradouro de Santa Catarina (Adamastor), 1200-401 Lisboa, Portugal
One of my favorite places to end the day and watch the sunset over the river is here at Noobai, located at Santa Catarina vista point, also known as Adamastor. Look for the stairs on the right side and sit on the first terrace (if it’s open) or go...
Av. Infante Dom Henrique Loja 7, 1900-264 Lisboa, Portugal
If you’re looking for a pizzeria, this is the place; you will find the best pizzas in town—in a perfect location. Pizzeria Casanova was opened by Maria Paola Porru, an Italian woman living in Portugal for 30 years. With long tables, the chances of...
nº14, Calçada Nova de São Francisco, 1200-300 Lisboa, Portugal
Fábulas is a bar, a restaurant, an art gallery—and a good place to get together. It makes you feel at home. You can choose a chair or a sofa (from different styles and periods), or you can sit at a sewing machine table (don’t worry, you don’t have...
R. Dom Pedro V 56, 1250-094 Lisboa, Portugal
Looking for a spot for an evening drink with a view over Lisbon and away from the city bustle? Try this watering hole near Principe Real. Just look for the sign “Lost In” past the tunnel, and choose an armchair, a bed, or even a rocking chair. A...
Rua da Esperança 112, 1200-658 Lisboa, Portugal
I happened to meet one of the owners of Taberna Ideal, a young energetic Lisbon girl who is running three restaurants at once with another partner. I really liked the vintage-yet-contemporary feel, the eclectic style, and choice of furniture. The...
Beco São Miguel 7, 1100-538 Lisboa, Portugal
Here is a restaurant in Alfama without fado music but with a perfect location. In the wintertime, sit inside: It is very cozy, you will be amid portraits of famous actors on each one of the three floors. In the summertime, sit outside next to the...
Costa do Castelo 7, 1149-079 Lisboa, Portugal
Chapitô is a circus school but also a restaurant and a bar. It’s very close to the castle and has fabulous views over the river. It’s ideal for a romantic dinner. The cuisine is inspired by traditional Portuguese cuisine with a mix of...
Armazem B, loja 9, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 1900-264 Lisboa, Portugal
Well, the menu is not just hamburgers, but you get the picture! Celebrity Chef Henrique Sa Pessoa's, brand new restaurant is primely located at the waterfront of one of Lisbon's most interesting areas: Alfama. Just across from the international...
R. Saraiva de Carvalho 35, 1250-242 Lisboa, Portugal
Those cooking and serving are students, and that’s why at this restaurant you can choose your price (within a range)—basically you will be evaluating the students, so the price you decide to pay will affect the student’s grade. Yes, you are at a...
