Praça Dom Pedro IV 6, 1100-200 Lisboa, Portugal
There is a fado song proclaiming that all artists and fado singers come to A Tendinha, here in one of the oldest areas in Lisbon, founded in 1840. At Rossio, between the old cafes like Suiça and Nicola and on the other side of the D. Maria II...
R. do Diário de Notícias 39, 1200-141 Lisboa, Portugal
This place is mandatory, especially if you want to hear some fado. Here you can listen to Fado Vadio (sung by nonprofessionals) on Mondays and Wednesdays, hear consecrated artists and potential stars, or hear a regular who just feels like singing...
1200-445 Lisbon, Portugal
On August 25, 1988, tragedy fell upon Lisbon: A huge fire turned Chiado to ruins, destroying 18 secular buildings. However, Chiado has come back to become the most elegant and trendy neighborhood in Lisbon. Fortunately, some buildings from the...
Largo do Chafariz de Dentro, 1100-139 Lisboa, Portugal
This square is located in the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Yes, typical houses, old cafes, and grocery shops can still be found here. If you hear hollering out a window, don’t worry, probably it's just someone...
Lisboa 1100-341, 1100-393 Buenos Aires
This is the place to visit if you are looking for a multicultural neighborhood that is getting better and safer every day that passes. Near Mouraria, once a degraded neighborhood, you will find Martim Moniz’s Square—full of life, with many kiosks...
Largo São Domingos 8, 1100-201 Lisboa, Portugal
A Ginjinha was the first establishment in Lisbon to commercialize the drink called Ginjinha. Ginjinha is a liqueur made with ginja berries, aguardiente (Portuguese brandy), sugar, water, and cinnamon. Francisco Espinheira, a Galician friar of the...
R. Barata Salgueiro 39, 1250-044 Lisboa, Portugal
Founded in the early 1950s by European film archive pioneer Manoel Ribeiro, this museum's mission is to safeguard film heritage. In the Cupid Room is an exhibit of Magic Lanterns, an apparatus for projecting images onto glass painted in...
Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-471 Lisboa, Portugal
In the 20th century, the Church of Santa Engrácia was converted into the national pantheon, in which important Portuguese personalities are buried. The first stone of the present building was placed in 1682; it was the first baroque-style building...
Av. de Berna 45A, 1067-001 Lisboa, Portugal
Museu Calouste Gulbenkian’s heroic collection of Eastern and Western art is nearly incomparable in Europe. Hidden away in a complex inside leafy Gulbenkian Park, the museum is a chronological treasure trove of epic art that spans ancientEgypt,...
Praça do Império, 1449-003 Lisboa, Portugal
Back in 1992, Portugal hosted the Presidency of the European Union, which was the reason for building this center that nowadays holds conferences and professional meetings. It is also a cultural center, with three rooms of different sizes equipped...
Travessa Nova de S. Domingos Nº9 3º ESQ, 1100-372 Lisboa, Portugal
I really love Portuguese food, and especially petiscos (snacks). Almost every weekend, there’s a fair with Portuguese products. You can try sausages, ham, cheese, olive oil, bread, and many flavors of jelly like pumpkin or tomato. And of course...
Open since 1905, A Brasileira was once the choice of Fernando Pessoa, the great Portuguese poet. You can sit beside him just outside, next to his bronze statue. Back in the day, this place was a hangout for writers, artists, and journalists. The...
Av. Guerra Junqueiro 30 C, 1000-167 Lisboa, Portugal
This historic pastry shop is full of art, like the ceramic panel with polychrome tiles by Querubim Lapa, a mural painting by João Câmara Leme, and other works by Mário Costa. When it was founded in 1946, Mexicana was a confectionary and dairy,...
Praça Dom Pedro IV 96 a 104, 1100-202 Lisboa, Portugal
This pastry shop brings me back to my childhood. When my father and brother would go to see Benfica (one of the most important football teams in Portugal), my mother and I would come here to have an ice cream or a cake. Who can resist sitting in...
R. Dom Pedro V 56, 1250-094 Lisboa, Portugal
Looking for a spot for an evening drink with a view over Lisbon and away from the city bustle? Try this watering hole near Principe Real. Just look for the sign “Lost In” past the tunnel, and choose an armchair, a bed, or even a rocking chair. A...
Tv. Ferragial n.1, 1200-184 ferragial@gmail, Portugal
Yes, it’s a canteen, so self-service, but it’s delicious and affordable. The secret appeal about this place, though, is not the price, nor the décor (which doesn’t exist), it’s the wonderful view of the city. Arrive...
Miradouro de Santa Catarina (Adamastor), 1200-401 Lisboa, Portugal
One of my favorite places to end the day and watch the sunset over the river is here at Noobai, located at Santa Catarina vista point, also known as Adamastor. Look for the stairs on the right side and sit on the first terrace (if it’s open) or go...
Avenida da Liberdade, Quiosques Liberdade - Posto 4, 1250-145 Lisboa, Portugal
A kiosk at Avenida da Liberdade, this one has the best chocolate cake in the world. If you don’t fancy chocolate, you have other choices like custard tarts, croissants, or even a light meal. But of course, there are also drinks, like caipigelado...
Rua da Graça 140, 1170-171 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon still has some secrets, and this is one not a lot of people know about. Located in Graça neighborhood, this old villa (more than 100 years old) sports wrought-iron balconies, tile friezes, and touches of Art Nouveau. These old houses were...
R. do Comércio 32-38, 1100-150 Lisboa, Portugal
After downtown Lisbon was destroyed by an earthquake in 1755, it was rebuilt as a project of Marquês de Pombal. The earthquake had been the worst in Europe, leading to the first neoclassic urban planning and the first large-scale earthquake-proof...
Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-472 Lisboa, Portugal
Perched on a steep hill in the lovely neighborhood of Alfama, you will in no doubt leave with a great souvenir or gift. Sellers throw down blankets or rugs in rows and sell a variety of hand-made goods, antiques, books, clothes, military objects,...
Praça do Comércio, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Located right on the river, Lisbon’s massive main square is home to a plethora of gorgeous 18th-century architecture, all built after the devastating 1755 earthquake. Its canary-yellow facades and mosaic-like cobblestones come together to...
Praça Martim Moniz, 1100-394 572, Portugal
This old neighborhood has gentrified considerably. Nowadays everybody wants to come here and see what’s happening. One of Lisbon's more traditional neighborhoods, with old taverns and fado houses, Mouraria also houses establishments that sell...
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
Pena, 1150 Lisbon, Portugal
There are so many places to visit in this neighborhood, but I don’t see a lot of tourists strolling here, maybe because it’s located in one of the seven hills, Santana. But this is a neighborhood with more than 400 years of history, so if you’re...
Cais da Viscondessa, R. Cintura do Porto, 1200-109 Lisboa, Portugal
The K Group is well-known for a bunch of nightspots and restaurants, and Urban Beach is a spot from its list. Very close to the river, where you can even take your shoes off and feel the sand, the place offers cocktails and dinner. Sit next to a...
Cais de Oficinas, Armazém 115, Rocha Conde de Óbidos, 1350-352 Lisboa, Portugal
A "speakeasy" of course is a 1920s-era joint—a bar, saloon, or restaurant where drinks were sold illegally. But don’t worry, the bar here has a license to sell drinks, and you should come if you like live music. It’s considered one of the best...
