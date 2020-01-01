lisbon
R. Mal. Saldanha 1, 1249-069 Lisboa, Portugal
Ever wanted a different dining experience in Lisbon? Try out the new and trendy place, Pharmacia, which is designed with motifs from the pharmacy world. The restaurant is located in a 200-year-old building that once belonged to a rich family in...
Praça do Comércio 3, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Martinho da Arcada is a Lisbon legend. Thanks to a friend's recommendation, I passed through it just to experience the phenomenon and look inside. The cafe was founded in 1778 as Café do Gelo (the Ice Cafe) and mostly sold beverages and ice. After...
R. Bartolomeu de Gusmão 11, 1100-509 Lisboa, Portugal
Nutty bread layered with olive oil, jam, salt and cured pig's neck were the perfect accompaniment to rich Portuguese wine and 80 year old port. When visiting wine bars let the staff select your wines ask for the stories behind them. You'll feel...
Largo Oliveirinha 1, 1249-970 Lisboa, Portugal
Take the Gloria Elevator up to this charming belvedere with a magnificent view over São Jorge Castle, Graça, downtown and the Tagus River. When you’re at the top, survey the red-roofed cityscape to identify landmarks using the map made of azulejo...
R. Nova do Carvalho 6, 1200-161 Lisboa, Portugal
Definitely the hottest spot in the city, Pensão Amor, or "Guesthouse of Love," is a chic, boudoir-style place in the Cais do Sodré area, down the hills of nightlife hub Bairro Alto. Decorated with frescos and endless images and art of nude women,...
Av. da Liberdade, 1250-096 Lisboa, Portugal
Praça do Comércio 82 83, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
‘Canned Food goes Gourmet’ is the concept of this new restaurant, which was opened only three months ago in Terreiro do Paco, one of the central locations in downtown Lisbon. Some people might raise an eyebrow when they hear about canned food, but...
R. de São Pedro de Alcântara 81, 1250-238 Lisboa, Portugal
I love that restaurant. It is known for its great young vibe, a modern Portugese kitchen and a retro-vintage chic feel. The restaurant, which is part of the hotel, is an attractive meeting place for lunch or dinner. Adjacent to the restauran there...
R. das Salgadeiras 10, 1200-396 Lisboa, Portugal
Portugal produces at least half of the world’s cork, harvested from its many cork oak forests. A design shop in the Bairro Alto neighborhood sells umbrellas, handbags, and kitchenware made from the recyclable material. Rua das Salgadeiras...
Praça da Figueira, Praça Dom Pedro IV 18B, 1100-241 Lisboa, Portugal
You will feast with your eyes as soon you enter here. Founded in 1829, this confectionery store is considered one of the best in Lisbon, having won international prizes and serving, in the old days, as the official confectioner of the royal...
Open since 1905, A Brasileira was once the choice of Fernando Pessoa, the great Portuguese poet. You can sit beside him just outside, next to his bronze statue. Back in the day, this place was a hangout for writers, artists, and journalists. The...
83, R. do Diário de Notícias 73, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
Who doesn’t need a pain killer once in a while? Take it in the form of a glass of wine from a pharmacy that is more than 100 years old, where the drugs were replaced by wine bottles in the glass-door cabinets. To accompany the wine, you can taste...
Calçada Santana 49, 1150-301 Lisboa, Portugal
You will be served good Portuguese food by the owner, Mr. Cerqueira, and you will feel like home. He knows the locals who come here often, and he knows already what each one of them likes, making a bit of conversation with them. You can reach the...
Largo do Chafariz de Dentro, 1100-139 Lisboa, Portugal
This square is located in the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Yes, typical houses, old cafes, and grocery shops can still be found here. If you hear hollering out a window, don’t worry, probably it's just someone...
R. Dom Pedro V 56, 1250-094 Lisboa, Portugal
Looking for a spot for an evening drink with a view over Lisbon and away from the city bustle? Try this watering hole near Principe Real. Just look for the sign “Lost In” past the tunnel, and choose an armchair, a bed, or even a rocking chair. A...
Largo das Portas do Sol, Beco de Santa Helena, 1100-411 Lisboa, Portugal
Those little tents belong to the terrace of the café / bar Portas do Sol. It's a great place for a drink with a view, especially if you can bag one of the sofas. It's not the cheapest place to eat or drink but you're paying for the location....
Miradouro de Santa Catarina (Adamastor), 1200-401 Lisboa, Portugal
One of my favorite places to end the day and watch the sunset over the river is here at Noobai, located at Santa Catarina vista point, also known as Adamastor. Look for the stairs on the right side and sit on the first terrace (if it’s open) or go...
R. de Belém 84 92, 1300-085 Lisboa, Portugal
Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry, common in Portugal. Those found at Pastéis de Belém have become legendary for their super secret recipe. Any day of the week, a line trails out the door waiting to savor one of tens of...
Rua da Mãe d'Água à Praça da Alegria, 1250-000 Lisboa, Portugal
This stone building, called the Mother-of-Water Fountain, is an old cistern where Lisbon locals used to fetch the water that flowed to the city along the monumental Águas Livres Aqueduct. Now, inside the cool walls, a wine bar has been...
Tv. Henrique Cardoso 41, 1700-220 Lisboa, Portugal
True to its name, this is an old bar, with Victorian-style décor, stained glass, art nouveau lamps, and red velvet sofas. You can find a long list of cocktails, as the manager has history in the Miami cruise ship industry. From the food menu, try...
R. dos Remédios 134, 1100-081 Lisboa, Portugal
A typical restaurant at a typical neighborhood: cheap, good, homemade food and a local environment. The students gather here when they want to join for a class dinner. The name Tollan comes from an English container ship that sank in the river....
