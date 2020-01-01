Lisbon and Madrid
Collected by Sandra Steiner
List View
Map View
Save Place
Calle del Conde de Miranda, 1, 28005 Madrid, Spain
If you're in Madrid and in the mood for tapas, you might not know exactly where to go or what to taste. The Mercado San Miguel (metro Sol) takes away all that decision-making by providing you with a taste experience all under one roof. The old,...
Save Place
Calle Badajoz, 31, 28931 Móstoles, Madrid, Spain
Save Place
Calle de Echegaray, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
They say Hemingway used to drink at La Venencia. If that’s true, you wouldn’t know it: there are no photos of Don Ernesto on its walls, no placards identifying Papa’s favorite table. La Venencia isn’t the kind of establishment to talk about its...
Save Place
Paseo de Moret, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
Parque de Oueste is a shady park toward the north of the city. The park is known for its rose gardens, as well as being home to the Temple of Debod, a gift for the Egyptian state in 1968. The overlook of the park offers beautiful views of the...
Save Place
Calle de Padre Damián, 23, 28036 Madrid, Spain
When only dancing the night away will do, you’ve come to the right city. Madrid hardly ever sleeps (except during working hours), and the capital parties well into the morning hours. So with all this energy and time, where should you head? To move...
Save Place
Paseo del Prado, s/n, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's Prado Museum, home to Goya, Velazquez, Murillo, El Greco, and numerous other greats, has so much to see that just one visit isn't enough! If you have a few days in Madrid, drop into the museum in the afternoons (after 5pm) when there is...
Save Place
Plaza de la Independencia, 7, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Don't miss Parque del Retiro—a stunning area complete with a lake, playgrounds, gardens, and fountains. It's the perfect public space where anyone can enjoy the day by taking a walk, playing a game, going on a boat ride, or exploring to your...
Save Place
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Save Place
Calle de la Palma, 49, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Though toma means "take it" in Spanish, this intimate cafe offers far more than takeaway service. Toma's staff are able to interact with customers while showing off their impressive coffee knowledge (as well as English language prowess). Homemade...
Save Place
Calle Torija, 7, 28013 Madrid, Spain
The best flamenco show of my life, without a doubt! Cafe Chinitas is a small venue with incredibly spirited and talented dancers. Come for the first show of the evening when the musicians and dancers are fresh. Heads Up: don’t bother with dinner,...
Save Place
Save Place
Calle de Alcalá, 42, 28014 Madrid, Spain
When in Madrid, I highly recommend to visit Circulo de Bellas Artes. The views from the rooftop of the Fine Arts Circle is breath taking. Buy a ticket at the reception, speed up to the roof and stand by the feet of Goddess Minerva. Highly...
Save Place
Plaza Murillo, 2, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Real Jardin Botanico, the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid, is a peaceful place to get out of the city streets and stroll around in nature. Fountains and sculptures are scattered throughout the 5,500 species of living plants, trees and flowers....
Save Place
Calle del León, 12, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Cheese connoisseurs, welcome to heaven. Casa Gonzalez has been serving up the widest selection of queso (cheese) with an authentic flair for years. The wine list does not disappoint and somehow the service is always smiling, even when the bar is...
Save Place
Paseo del General Martínez Campos, 37, 28010 Madrid, Spain
The former house of Joaquín Sorolla is now a museum dedicated to his life. The walls of the house hold not only his own work but very personal mementos from his life, and even the art of his friends. These details make it feel as though Sorolla...
Save Place
Calle de Goya, 57A, 28001 Madrid, Spain
This tavern-based tapas bar in Madrid was founded in 1906 and fiercely carries out the tapas tradition. It has had many famous patrons, including Andy Warhol, and has a great wine selection as well as beers to go along with the famous garlic...
Save Place
Plaza Cánovas del Castillo, 4, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Renowned chef Paco Roncero re-interprets everyday Spanish food without crossing the line into pretentiousness at Estado Puro; here, flavor matters more than presentation and dishes are perfectly portioned. Patatas bravas, fried potatoes spiked...
Save Place
Known for their Andalusian-style trout and asparagus, La Trucha tapas keep the locals coming back for more. The food is excellent (their omelet is absolutely amazing) and the place is always crowded with both locals and tourists, a good sign!
Save Place
Calle Gran Vía, 72, 28013 Madrid, Spain
The Museum of Ham, Museo del Jamon has a hold on the heart of Madrid. The excellent prices, large spaces, and convenient hours of operation mean that the Museo is nearly always packed after working hours. Feel like a local, and push your way to...
Save Place
Calle Alfolí, 11, 28280 Madrid, Spain
Tapas in Madrid are usually eaten before lunch, at “vermut” or “aperitivo” time. This can be done before lunch or after work. Apart from eating the Madrid tapas and drinking sangria or beer, these bars are a good place to watch football games and...
Save Place
Paseo del Prado, 36, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Anyone with an iota of interest in art will certainly visit the Prado while in Madrid. But be sure to save some time to visit another nearby museum, where there's something wonderful to see before you even get inside. Just a 5-minute walk down...
Save Place
Calle de Bailén, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
After paying your patriotic fee of 10 Euro to enter the Royal Palace, you will notice the Almudena Cathedral beyond the courtyards gates. While I was too late in the day to be graced with the inner divinities of this structure I did in fact, get...
Save Place
Calle de Alcalá, 15, 28014 Madrid, Spain
I just love going to The Casino, every time I walk through the doors, I can’t help but feel that I am a character in Alice in Wonderland’s tea party, except I’m not. I am in a private rooftop club in downtown Madrid, and that’s even more...
Save Place
Paseo de Cuba, 4, 28009 Madrid, Spain
Save Place
Terraza Mercado de San Antón, Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 24, 3ª planta, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's multi-level Mercado San Anton is a sight to be seen. Rows of gorgeous produce, local specialties, Italian deli favorites, briny seafood and locally-farmed meats line the perimeter of each floor, each stall more enticing than the one...
Save Place
Largo do Chafariz de Dentro, 1100-139 Lisboa, Portugal
This square is located in the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Yes, typical houses, old cafes, and grocery shops can still be found here. If you hear hollering out a window, don’t worry, probably it's just someone...
Save Place
R. do Comércio 32-38, 1100-150 Lisboa, Portugal
The Tagus River is definitely a must in Lisbon. And there are so many ways to enjoy it. You can ride a bicycle or walk in several parts—in Belém or at Parque das Nações, or under the April 25th Bridge. Join the fishermen and get some fish; sit at...
Save Place
Largo Oliveirinha 1, 1249-970 Lisboa, Portugal
Sit at one of the many vista points in Lisbon or have a drink in a rooftop bar with a terrace, and enjoy the sunset over the dark red rooftops.
Save Place
Praça Dom Pedro IV 6, 1100-200 Lisboa, Portugal
There is a fado song proclaiming that all artists and fado singers come to A Tendinha, here in one of the oldest areas in Lisbon, founded in 1840. At Rossio, between the old cafes like Suiça and Nicola and on the other side of the D. Maria II...
Save Place
R. São Tomé, 1100-563 Lisboa, Portugal
Santa Luzia offers you a panoramic view over Alfama, where you can make out the Alfama labyrinth. From here, you can see Santa Engrácia Dome (also known as National Pantheon), Santo Estevão Church, and the two white towers from São Miguel Church....
Save Place
Travessa Nova de S. Domingos Nº9 3º ESQ, 1100-372 Lisboa, Portugal
I really love Portuguese food, and especially petiscos (snacks). Almost every weekend, there’s a fair with Portuguese products. You can try sausages, ham, cheese, olive oil, bread, and many flavors of jelly like pumpkin or tomato. And of course...
Save Place
R. do Ginjal 69, 2800-284 Almada, Portugal
The light in Lisbon is something else. It bathes the neighborhood streets, lighting the colorful buildings. It reflects in the river and off the rooftops. A special moment is at sunset, when you can choose one of many points in Lisbon from which...
Save Place
Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-471 Lisboa, Portugal
In the 20th century, the Church of Santa Engrácia was converted into the national pantheon, in which important Portuguese personalities are buried. The first stone of the present building was placed in 1682; it was the first baroque-style building...
Save Place
Praça do Príncipe Real, 1250-301 Lisboa, Portugal
Restored kiosks, like this pink one located at Príncipe Real’s Garden, are where you can go on a Saturday morning before buying your organic vegetables and fruits at the market. Or maybe you're here at the end of the day to relax and enjoy a bit...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever