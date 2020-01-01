Lisbon
Collected by Tiffany Grace
Travessa Nova de S. Domingos Nº9 3º ESQ, 1100-372 Lisboa, Portugal
I really love Portuguese food, and especially petiscos (snacks). Almost every weekend, there’s a fair with Portuguese products. You can try sausages, ham, cheese, olive oil, bread, and many flavors of jelly like pumpkin or tomato. And of course...
Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-471 Lisboa, Portugal
In the 20th century, the Church of Santa Engrácia was converted into the national pantheon, in which important Portuguese personalities are buried. The first stone of the present building was placed in 1682; it was the first baroque-style building...
Largo do Chafariz de Dentro, 1100-139 Lisboa, Portugal
This square is located in the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Yes, typical houses, old cafes, and grocery shops can still be found here. If you hear hollering out a window, don’t worry, probably it's just someone...
Largo Monte, 1170-107 Lisboa, Portugal
One of the less-visited viewing spots in Lisbon, maybe because it’s the highest point in the city and nobody wants to climb so high, has great conditions for observing and picture-taking, due to its half-moon shape and wonderful light. You will be...
R. João do Outeiro 24, 1100-584 Lisboa, Portugal
Located in the Mouraria neighborhood—the birthplace of fado—this restaurant is a prime pick for sampling traditional Portuguese food. The codfish, or bacalhau, is a must here. It is served with plenty of bread to clean your plate. In the style of...
R. de Belém 84 92, 1300-085 Lisboa, Portugal
Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry, common in Portugal. Those found at Pastéis de Belém have become legendary for their super secret recipe. Any day of the week, a line trails out the door waiting to savor one of tens of...
R. do Comércio 32-38, 1100-150 Lisboa, Portugal
After downtown Lisbon was destroyed by an earthquake in 1755, it was rebuilt as a project of Marquês de Pombal. The earthquake had been the worst in Europe, leading to the first neoclassic urban planning and the first large-scale earthquake-proof...
R. dos Remédios 134, 1100-081 Lisboa, Portugal
A typical restaurant at a typical neighborhood: cheap, good, homemade food and a local environment. The students gather here when they want to join for a class dinner. The name Tollan comes from an English container ship that sank in the river....
R. das Gáveas 89, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
This restaurant opened in the 1980s in a very small space, but due to its popularity the room was extended. The décor is quite simple, with tiles up to the middle of the wall, and the color red is present in curtains and lamps. The restaurant is...
Tv. Ferragial n.1, 1200-184 ferragial@gmail, Portugal
Yes, it’s a canteen, so self-service, but it’s delicious and affordable. The secret appeal about this place, though, is not the price, nor the décor (which doesn’t exist), it’s the wonderful view of the city. Arrive...
Armazem B, loja 9, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 1900-264 Lisboa, Portugal
Well, the menu is not just hamburgers, but you get the picture! Celebrity Chef Henrique Sa Pessoa's, brand new restaurant is primely located at the waterfront of one of Lisbon's most interesting areas: Alfama. Just across from the international...
Av. da República 15-A 1050-185 Lisboa Portugal, 1050-185 Lisboa, Portugal
Praça Dom Pedro IV 24-25, 1200-091 Lisboa, Portugal
Another well-known café facing Rossio is Café Nicola. Full of history, tradition, and culture, it was once frequented by Lisbon's intellectual elite, like the poet Bocage, who was a habitué and now has a statue as a reminder. In existence since...
R. Garrett 104, 1200-205 Lisboa, Portugal
This historic pastry shop was founded in 1868 as an aristocratic teahouse, one of the few public places where women could go without the company of men. Inside is a room that serves as a restaurant, but this shop is more known for its delicious...
R. Bartolomeu de Gusmão 11, 1100-509 Lisboa, Portugal
Nutty bread layered with olive oil, jam, salt and cured pig's neck were the perfect accompaniment to rich Portuguese wine and 80 year old port. When visiting wine bars let the staff select your wines ask for the stories behind them. You'll feel...
R. do Diário de Notícias 95, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
Once a landmark in Bairro Alto, being one of the most favorite bars to listen jazz, was closed for a couple of years, reopening as a Portuguese wine bar, with a big range of wines (red, sparkling, liqueurs and so on); still with the presence of...
Rua da Cintura Armazém 65 Cais do Gás-Santos, 1200-109 Lisboa, Portugal
An old warehouse was turned into a concert hall with a capacity of 1,000. It’s fully equipped for bands, DJs, stand-up comedy, and theater performances. The space is rented to agents and labels, resulting in a program of indie rock, pop rock, and...
Cais da Viscondessa, R. Cintura do Porto, 1200-109 Lisboa, Portugal
The K Group is well-known for a bunch of nightspots and restaurants, and Urban Beach is a spot from its list. Very close to the river, where you can even take your shoes off and feel the sand, the place offers cocktails and dinner. Sit next to a...
Cais de Oficinas, Armazém 115, Rocha Conde de Óbidos, 1350-352 Lisboa, Portugal
A "speakeasy" of course is a 1920s-era joint—a bar, saloon, or restaurant where drinks were sold illegally. But don’t worry, the bar here has a license to sell drinks, and you should come if you like live music. It’s considered one of the best...
Tv. Henrique Cardoso 41, 1700-220 Lisboa, Portugal
True to its name, this is an old bar, with Victorian-style décor, stained glass, art nouveau lamps, and red velvet sofas. You can find a long list of cocktails, as the manager has history in the Miami cruise ship industry. From the food menu, try...
