Lingering Over a Good Cup
Collected by Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert
This Wanderlist is a combination of my favorite places to savor a good cup of tea or coffee, and the tempting finds of fellow travelers each sharing a cup I hope to one day try.
Hoca Paşa, 34110 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
This was my official welcome to Turkey. After taking the train from the airport to our new home in Istanbul - the area Gulhane - we ducked into a tiny cafe on a quiet corner for a coffee. Not only was the cup and saucer bright and beautiful, the...
1005 Main St Suite 8208, Pawtucket, RI 02860, USA
While visiting a friend in Providence, I was taken to The Duck & Bunny for tea and lavander Cupcakes (there are many other options as well for diverse tastes). The atmosphere was both fun and welcoming and eveything was delicious. It was so...
Norðurmýri, Reykjavík, Iceland
Coffee roasted in-house and brewed by friendly baristas draws a young crowd into the old stone building near Reykjavik’s imposing Lutheran cathedral. Share one of the seven tables with a regular patron and catch up on local gossip while...
London W2 2UH, UK
Since I'm new to London, I've slowly been discovering each of the (very large) city's neighborhoods. After a day of exploring around Kensington High Street, I just wanted to sit somewhere, spread out and read all the Sunday newspapers. I happened...
Alfama, 1100 Lisbon, Portugal
Walking throughout Lisbon one is struck by the well known 'blue hues' decorating the city with the exquisite tilework. They are indeed lovely in tone and vary in color temperature. Important to note is the welcoming yellow hue that has gained...
Albaicín, Granada, Spain
No trip to Granada is complete without wandering the narrow streets of the Albaicin neighborhood. The courtyards, baths, parks, churches and views of the Alhambra are a collective and colorful open air museum of patterns. This part of town feels...
498 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
No varietal excites obsessives more than pu-erh. The yunnan province tea is oddly complex, especially when prepared in shou form: leaves are fermented and aged for up to 50 years. Try it at the new Samovar tea bar in San Francisco’s Mission...
75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
While Japanese gardens have come to be an expected feature of many botanical parks around the world, the Japanese Tea Garden, which opened in 1894, was the first public tea garden in the United States. The original plot consisted of less than half...
6439 California St, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
I had driven by Tal-y-Tara many times taking notice of the horse statue out front and knowing I would have to stop there for tea one day. By now I have been there multiple times. They have an extensive and wonderful tea list to please ever tea...
730 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Overlooking Yerba Buena Gardens is a wonderful tea café called Samovar. This is the place for tea connoisseurs as they offer tea varieties from all over the world as well as limited edition teas. Samovar also offers tea and food pairings...
Via Chiaia, 1/2, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
The most famous café in town, this historic spot oozes period charm and maintains much of its original Belle Epoque decor. The main bar is for stand-up coffees and aperitivi, but there are several cozy salons for a sit-down treat. The terrace is a...
