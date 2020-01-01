Where are you going?
Lima, Peru

Collected by Tonya Jones
Larco Museum

The Larco Museum is the starting point of your visit to Peru. It has the largest collection of pre-Columbian pieces in the Americas and tells the history of Peru without being tiresome. That’s a feat in itself, because we’re talking...
Larcomar

Miraflores 15074, Peru

If your main goal is picking up some lovely Peruvian-made handicrafts, fashion and other local delights, Centro Comercial Larcomar is one of Peru's loveliest shopping malls, sitting on prime cliff-top real estate, just above the sea. You can find...

Parque de la Reserva

Jr. Madre de Dios S/N, Cercado de Lima 15046, Peru
The fountains at the Magical Circuit of Water are not up to the standards of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, but the choreographed jets of water, light, and music at the multiple fountains in the giant park are captivating. There are three...
Central Restaurante

Lima, Av. Pedro de Osma 301, Barranco 15063, Peru
A few years back, when Lima's Central Restaurante was closed because of zoning issues, Peru's celebrity chef, Gastón Acurio, was one of many who petitioned for it to be reopened. I knew that meant the young chef at Central, Virgilio Martinez, must...
Mercado Indio

Av. Petit Thouars 5245, Lima 15074, Peru

A must-stop on the traditional handicraft circuit, this massive market—stretching four city blocks in Miraflores!—is home to stall after stall of kitschy bric-a-brac, pre-Columbian–style pottery, alpaca everything and an endless...

Plaza de Armas de Lima

Lima District 15001, Peru
Every day at noon at the Plaza de Armas (also called Plaza Mayor), trumpets blare, drums pound, and cymbals crash as the guard changes outside the presidential palace. Enjoy the Spanish fanfare like a local: from a plaza bench with an ice cream...
Tanta Centro Histórico

Nicolas de Rivera 142, Cercado de Lima 15022, Peru
Tanta is a bistrô, pâtisserie and rotisserie all in one, a great choice at any time during your trip to Lima. It has a laid back vibe and well-prepared, flavorful criolla food. There are several of them around the city and you’ll...
The Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center

Calle Las Begonias 450, San Isidro 00027, Peru
The Westin brand’s first foray into South America was, at least when it opened in 2011, the tallest building in all of Peru. That distinction has since been taken over by the Edificio Banco Continental (BBVA) nearby, but the glass-and-steel tower...
Jirón Carabaya 100, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
In a rush to make it to the Monastery of San Francisco in historic downtown Lima, I almost missed this place. The bar is located on a corner, behind wood and glass doors. "Hemingway" was my first thought as I passed in a rush—I knew I had to come...
Catacombs at the Catedral de Lima

Jirón Carabaya, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
A city tour of Lima isn’t complete without visiting the catacombs of the Monastery of San Francisco. The basement of the working monastery reveals the bones of wealthy Limeños who believed they would be the last to rest in their expensive plots....
Country Club Lima Hotel

Calle Los Eucaliptos 590, San Isidro 15076, Peru
Settle into the clubby atmosphere of wood and leather and sip a perfectly balanced pisco sour—but insist that it be hand-shaken, not made in a blender. Country Club Hotel, Los Eucaliptos 590, San Isidro, 51/(0) 1611-9000. This appeared in the...
Miraflores District

Miraflores, Peru
Many visitors to Peru stay in Miraflores, and for good reason: The neighborhood is where you’ll find most of the better hotels, as well as the top restaurants. Get off main streets to stroll the pretty side streets. Down by the...
Dédalo Arte y Artesanía

Jirón Sáenz Peña 295, Barranco 15063, Peru

A contemporary arts and crafts shop with an attached café in a lovely restored casona in Barranco. Dédalo, the brainchild of an artistic couple that studied arts and literature in Florence, features unique, carefully curated...

Casa de Aliaga

Jirón de la Unión 224, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
You need to make an appointment to visit, but cannot leave Lima without seeing this stunning historic home near Lima's main square. What is most astonishing is that the home has been in the same family since 1535, when Francisco Pizarro founded...
Huaca Pucllana

cuadra S/n, Calle General Borgoño 8, Miraflores 15074, Peru

Huaca Pucllana, a restored centuries-old adobe ceremonial temple, has remarkably and defiantly sat right in the heart of Miraflores since 400 C.E. The temple complex includes a Wari (or Huari) cemetery, where four preserved mummies were discovered...

Malecón Cisneros

Malecón Cisneros, Miraflores 15074, Peru
The most popular destination (and one of the only) for running in Lima is along the Malecón bike path. Be warned that the name changes from Malecón de la Reserva to Malecón Cisneros and finally to Malecón de la Marina. But the more than two miles...
Lobby Bar

Centro Empresarial Real, Av. Sto. Toribio 173, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Pisco Chilcano cocktails, salty snacks, juicy Peruvian olives, and live music from the grand piano—what more could you want? Every bar in Lima makes a Pisco sour, but Chilcanos (Pisco, lemon, bitters, and ginger ale or soda) are the new cocktail...
Conquistadores

Av. Los Conquistadores, San Isidro 15073, Peru
The main commercial drag of San Isidro is full of luxury stores with an emphasis on South American and Spanish brands. From Andean-inspired wool and felt purses at Meche Correa to high-end women’s clothing and leather accessories at Boutique...
Taberna Queirolo

Av San Martin 1090, Pueblo Libre 15084, Peru
All of my memories of Antiqua Taberna Queirolo are fuzzy at this point--not because of time, but because, well, when I was there, I usually got really drunk. This, of course, was precisely the point; the place is one of Lima's oldest pisco bars....
Claudia Lira Jewelry

Av. Los Conquistadores 560, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Peruvian jewelry-maker, Claudia Lira, creates stunning necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, and pendants using Peruvian 925 silver and 18-karat gold. The sleek designs are predominantly silver with a touch of black, and are recognizable by the...
Caral

Caral, Peru
Just a few hours north of Lima, you can visit the sacred city of Caral-Supe, an ancient archaeological site that marks the earliest known instance of complex civilization in the Americas. The ruins at this UNESCO World Heritage Site date to...
Hotel B

Jirón Sáenz Peña 204, Barranco 15063, Peru
Despite its distinction as Lima's most atmospheric neighborhood, the seaside district of Barranco lacked a luxury hotel—that is, until Hotel B came along in 2013. Boho-chic Barranco is home to top art galleries and grand, century-old...
More Details >
