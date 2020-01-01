Lima Dreaming
Collected by Cameron Walter
Av. Petit Thouars 5245, Lima 15074, Peru
A must-stop on the traditional handicraft circuit, this massive market—stretching four city blocks in Miraflores!—is home to stall after stall of kitschy bric-a-brac, pre-Columbian–style pottery, alpaca everything and an endless...
Jirón Carabaya 100, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
In a rush to make it to the Monastery of San Francisco in historic downtown Lima, I almost missed this place. The bar is located on a corner, behind wood and glass doors. "Hemingway" was my first thought as I passed in a rush—I knew I had to come...
Calle Las Begonias 450, San Isidro 00027, Peru
The Westin brand’s first foray into South America was, at least when it opened in 2011, the tallest building in all of Peru. That distinction has since been taken over by the Edificio Banco Continental (BBVA) nearby, but the glass-and-steel tower...
Miraflores, Peru
Many visitors to Peru stay in Miraflores, and for good reason: The neighborhood is where you’ll find most of the better hotels, as well as the top restaurants. Get off main streets to stroll the pretty side streets. Down by the...
Lima District 15001, Peru
Every day at noon at the Plaza de Armas (also called Plaza Mayor), trumpets blare, drums pound, and cymbals crash as the guard changes outside the presidential palace. Enjoy the Spanish fanfare like a local: from a plaza bench with an ice cream...
Av San Martin 1090, Pueblo Libre 15084, Peru
All of my memories of Antiqua Taberna Queirolo are fuzzy at this point--not because of time, but because, well, when I was there, I usually got really drunk. This, of course, was precisely the point; the place is one of Lima's oldest pisco bars....
Centro Empresarial Real, Av. Sto. Toribio 173, San Isidro 15073, Peru
La Locanda restaurant does refined Mediterranean-Peruvian cuisine. Starting with a beautifully plated amuse-bouche of foie gras and pressed pineapple gel on a solid stone plate, I was wowed by the meal's creative fusion. The tiradito of lime and...
Ovalo Gutiérrez-Primer Nivel Sótano, Miraflores 15073, Peru
To Limeños, nothing goes with fresh fruit juice better than sandwiches, at dinner, or after dinner, or in the afternoon, or even in the morning. In fact, sandwiches don’t have to count as a meal in Peru, while it’s perfectly acceptable to call a...
Neighboring parks, Pera del Amor, Gandhi, and Grecia in San Isidro, are three green stops along the scenic Costa Verde. Walk to the middle of the roundabout at the end of Avenida Salaverry and then follow the coastal path with its spectacular view...
Centro Empresarial Real, Av. Sto. Toribio 173, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Pisco Chilcano cocktails, salty snacks, juicy Peruvian olives, and live music from the grand piano—what more could you want? Every bar in Lima makes a Pisco sour, but Chilcanos (Pisco, lemon, bitters, and ginger ale or soda) are the new cocktail...
esquina con avenida El Rosario y, Av. Nicolas de Rivera 201, Distrito de San Isidro 15073, Peru
Explore the burial temple of the Hualla tribe, a pre-Incan group that inhabited Lima from the sixth to the 15th century. The name of the temple comes from the Quechua dialect and means “home of the Hualla tribe.” Though theoretically open 9 a.m....
Av. Los Conquistadores, San Isidro 15073, Peru
The main commercial drag of San Isidro is full of luxury stores with an emphasis on South American and Spanish brands. From Andean-inspired wool and felt purses at Meche Correa to high-end women’s clothing and leather accessories at Boutique...
Av. Los Conquistadores 1214, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Thanks to the large Italian community in Lima (and an Italian owner), La Bottega del Vino does good business in Italian wine made by small producers. When Plaza Vea’s and Wong Supermarkets’ selections of Amarone, Valpolicella, and Nebbiolo leave...
Calle Ernesto Plascencia 255, Ernesto Plascencia, Distrito de San Isidro 15073, Peru
For the exquisite gold-wrapped truffles, nougats, toffees, cookies, and candies at this chocolate boutique, it’s worth stepping off Avenida Conquistadores. Bestselling truffle flavors include sweet cream manjar blanco, Porto, and Peruvian dark...
Leder, San Juan de Miraflores 15801, Peru
Leder’s leather-bound notebooks and laurel root photo albums are unique in a city full of gifts and souvenirs. The handmade items are available in dark earth tones, in homage to the Peruvian ground from which their materials came. The company is...
Av. Pardo y Aliaga 652, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Cuerpo y Alma is a soap and body products boutique with all handmade products. From lotions, shampoos, and scrubs to incense, pot pourri, and cologne, the two shop owners know how to make life smell good. Their Cuerpo y Alma (body and soul) line...
Surquillo, mercado 1, tercer piso , entre la Via Expresa con el, Av. Ricardo Palma, Surquillo 15047, Peru
Just a few blocks from the hotel, the Surquillo Market bustles with daily life, as locals shop the stands for their fresh groceries. You’ll find stalls selling a bounty of seafood, vegetables, fruits, meat, herbs, and many surprising and...
cuadra S/n, Calle General Borgoño 8, Miraflores 15074, Peru
Huaca Pucllana, a restored centuries-old adobe ceremonial temple, has remarkably and defiantly sat right in the heart of Miraflores since 400 C.E. The temple complex includes a Wari (or Huari) cemetery, where four preserved mummies were discovered...
