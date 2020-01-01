Lima
Collected by Julianne Vitt
List View
Map View
Save Place
Benavides 1566, Cercado de Lima 15082, Peru
Driving along the beautiful Lima coastline recently, our view was accented with this incredible sunset.
Save Place
Miraflores, Peru
Many visitors to Peru stay in Miraflores, and for good reason: The neighborhood is where you’ll find most of the better hotels, as well as the top restaurants. Get off main streets to stroll the pretty side streets. Down by the...
Save Place
Jr. Madre de Dios S/N, Cercado de Lima 15046, Peru
The fountains at the Magical Circuit of Water are not up to the standards of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, but the choreographed jets of water, light, and music at the multiple fountains in the giant park are captivating. There are three...
Save Place
Lima District 15001, Peru
Every day at noon at the Plaza de Armas (also called Plaza Mayor), trumpets blare, drums pound, and cymbals crash as the guard changes outside the presidential palace. Enjoy the Spanish fanfare like a local: from a plaza bench with an ice cream...
Save Place
Jirón Lampa, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
Centuries-old catacombs decorated with human bones pepper the crypts at this Franciscan monastery dating to 1774. Decked out in impressive Spanish Baroque architecture, the canary-yellow church and monastery also house a remarkable library with...
Save Place
Av San Martin 1090, Pueblo Libre 15084, Peru
All of my memories of Antiqua Taberna Queirolo are fuzzy at this point--not because of time, but because, well, when I was there, I usually got really drunk. This, of course, was precisely the point; the place is one of Lima's oldest pisco bars....
Save Place
Larcomar, Malecón de la Reserva 610, Miraflores, Lima 15074, Peru
Mangos Restaurant in the Miraflores neighborhood of Lima is a good place to take in the ocean views over breakfast. The restaurant has a big outdoor patio area and the food is decent, but you're really there for the view.
Save Place
Lima, Av. Pedro de Osma 301, Barranco 15063, Peru
A few years back, when Lima's Central Restaurante was closed because of zoning issues, Peru's celebrity chef, Gastón Acurio, was one of many who petitioned for it to be reopened. I knew that meant the young chef at Central, Virgilio Martinez, must...
Save Place
Ovalo Gutiérrez-Primer Nivel Sótano, Miraflores 15073, Peru
To Limeños, nothing goes with fresh fruit juice better than sandwiches, at dinner, or after dinner, or in the afternoon, or even in the morning. In fact, sandwiches don’t have to count as a meal in Peru, while it’s perfectly acceptable to call a...
Save Place
Malecón Cisneros, Miraflores 15074, Peru
The most popular destination (and one of the only) for running in Lima is along the Malecón bike path. Be warned that the name changes from Malecón de la Reserva to Malecón Cisneros and finally to Malecón de la Marina. But the more than two miles...
Save Place
esquina con avenida El Rosario y, Av. Nicolas de Rivera 201, Distrito de San Isidro 15073, Peru
Explore the burial temple of the Hualla tribe, a pre-Incan group that inhabited Lima from the sixth to the 15th century. The name of the temple comes from the Quechua dialect and means “home of the Hualla tribe.” Though theoretically open 9 a.m....
Save Place
Av. Los Conquistadores, San Isidro 15073, Peru
The main commercial drag of San Isidro is full of luxury stores with an emphasis on South American and Spanish brands. From Andean-inspired wool and felt purses at Meche Correa to high-end women’s clothing and leather accessories at Boutique...
Save Place
Calle Miguel Dasso 131, San Isidro 15073, Peru
While much of San Isidro shuts down com sunset, it’s also one of the safest districts in Lima to be in at night. Delicass, however, is a popular evening spot with locals but under most travelers’ radar. It’s the ideal place for a coffee and an...
Save Place
Av. Los Conquistadores 695, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Unlike most of the shops on upscale Avenida Conquistadores, Atomika caters to a younger crowd of fashionistas. Run by Peruvian designers, the boutique’s womenswear has a cool, urban, and very feminine style. This is where you want to shop before...
Save Place
Jirón Carabaya, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
The Basilica Cathedral of Lima stands on the Plaza Mayor and its contruction started in 1535. It also hosts the remains of Francisco Pizarro, the Spanish conquistador of Peru.
Save Place
Nicolas de Rivera 142, Cercado de Lima 15022, Peru
Tanta is a bistrô, pâtisserie and rotisserie all in one, a great choice at any time during your trip to Lima. It has a laid back vibe and well-prepared, flavorful criolla food. There are several of them around the city and you’ll...
Save Place
Miraflores 15074, Peru
If your main goal is picking up some lovely Peruvian-made handicrafts, fashion and other local delights, Centro Comercial Larcomar is one of Peru's loveliest shopping malls, sitting on prime cliff-top real estate, just above the sea. You can find...
Save Place
Av. la Paz 463, Miraflores 15074, Peru
When it opened in 1996, the Belmond Miraflores Park was the first hotel in Lima to take advantage of the city’s Pacific Ocean views. Set along the Miraflores malecón, the 82-room property offers some of the most privileged panoramas...
Save Place
Surquillo, mercado 1, tercer piso , entre la Via Expresa con el, Av. Ricardo Palma, Surquillo 15047, Peru
Just a few blocks from the hotel, the Surquillo Market bustles with daily life, as locals shop the stands for their fresh groceries. You’ll find stalls selling a bounty of seafood, vegetables, fruits, meat, herbs, and many surprising and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever