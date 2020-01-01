Where are you going?
Lima

Collected by Angelsoul
Dédalo Arte y Artesanía

Jirón Sáenz Peña 295, Barranco 15063, Peru

A contemporary arts and crafts shop with an attached café in a lovely restored casona in Barranco. Dédalo, the brainchild of an artistic couple that studied arts and literature in Florence, features unique, carefully curated...

Central Restaurante

Lima, Av. Pedro de Osma 301, Barranco 15063, Peru
A few years back, when Lima's Central Restaurante was closed because of zoning issues, Peru's celebrity chef, Gastón Acurio, was one of many who petitioned for it to be reopened. I knew that meant the young chef at Central, Virgilio Martinez, must...
Mangos Restaurant

Larcomar, Malecón de la Reserva 610, Miraflores, Lima 15074, Peru
Mangos Restaurant in the Miraflores neighborhood of Lima is a good place to take in the ocean views over breakfast. The restaurant has a big outdoor patio area and the food is decent, but you're really there for the view.
Mercado Indio

Av. Petit Thouars 5245, Lima 15074, Peru

A must-stop on the traditional handicraft circuit, this massive market—stretching four city blocks in Miraflores!—is home to stall after stall of kitschy bric-a-brac, pre-Columbian–style pottery, alpaca everything and an endless...

Huaca Pucllana

cuadra S/n, Calle General Borgoño 8, Miraflores 15074, Peru

Huaca Pucllana, a restored centuries-old adobe ceremonial temple, has remarkably and defiantly sat right in the heart of Miraflores since 400 C.E. The temple complex includes a Wari (or Huari) cemetery, where four preserved mummies were discovered...

Óvalo Gutiérrez

Ovalo Gutiérrez-Primer Nivel Sótano, Miraflores 15073, Peru
To Limeños, nothing goes with fresh fruit juice better than sandwiches, at dinner, or after dinner, or in the afternoon, or even in the morning. In fact, sandwiches don’t have to count as a meal in Peru, while it’s perfectly acceptable to call a...
Pera del Amor, Gadhi, and Grecia Parks

Neighboring parks, Pera del Amor, Gandhi, and Grecia in San Isidro, are three green stops along the scenic Costa Verde. Walk to the middle of the roundabout at the end of Avenida Salaverry and then follow the coastal path with its spectacular view...
Restaurante Chez Philippe

Av. Dos de Mayo 748, Cercado de Lima 15073, Peru
The Alsatian chef at this rustic French restaurant serves up generous portions of comfort food in the form of traditional flambéed mushroom tarts, hearty sausage choucroute, and almond trout with creamed potatoes. Start with the charcuterie plate...
Convento De San Francisco

Jirón Lampa, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru

Centuries-old catacombs decorated with human bones pepper the crypts at this Franciscan monastery dating to 1774. Decked out in impressive Spanish Baroque architecture, the canary-yellow church and monastery also house a remarkable library with...

Casa de Aliaga

Jirón de la Unión 224, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
You need to make an appointment to visit, but cannot leave Lima without seeing this stunning historic home near Lima's main square. What is most astonishing is that the home has been in the same family since 1535, when Francisco Pizarro founded...
