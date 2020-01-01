Lima
Collected by Camden Luxford
Jirón de la Unión 224, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
You need to make an appointment to visit, but cannot leave Lima without seeing this stunning historic home near Lima's main square. What is most astonishing is that the home has been in the same family since 1535, when Francisco Pizarro founded...
Antigua Panamericana Sur 31.5, Pachacamac 15841, Peru
The hills and coast around Lima can seem almost lunar--the climate is arid, despite the 'garúa,' the low-lying but rain-less clouds that hang around this part of Perú for about half the year. But the desert is archaeologically rich. Lima itself is...
Peru
The Paracas National Reserve is located in Ica, about three hours south of Lima. The park spans the Paracas Peninsula, the surrounding coast, and the tropical desert. While the peninsula provides an amazing ocean view with some local birds like...
The Nazca Lines are massive geometric and zoomorphic designs laid out in the middle of the coastal desert of the Ica region. These 2500 year old sand etchings are so big that you can only see them from the air. Their origin is a mystery....
Av. Los Conquistadores, San Isidro 15073, Peru
The main commercial drag of San Isidro is full of luxury stores with an emphasis on South American and Spanish brands. From Andean-inspired wool and felt purses at Meche Correa to high-end women’s clothing and leather accessories at Boutique...
Lima, Av. Pedro de Osma 301, Barranco 15063, Peru
A few years back, when Lima's Central Restaurante was closed because of zoning issues, Peru's celebrity chef, Gastón Acurio, was one of many who petitioned for it to be reopened. I knew that meant the young chef at Central, Virgilio Martinez, must...
Islas Ballestas, Peru
The cruise around the Ballestas Island will take you to your favorite childhood movie, where dinosaurs flew out of the skies and wildlife was all around. I legitimately felt like I was in a Jurassic Park movie - but the beginning of the movie,...
Av. Pedro de Osma 409, Barranco 15063, Peru
“The small collection of Peruvian art includes works by the gallery’s founder, the international fashion photographer Mario Testino, a native of Peru whose subjects have included Princess Diana and Lady Gaga. The colonial building, redesigned as...
Lima District 15001, Peru
Every day at noon at the Plaza de Armas (also called Plaza Mayor), trumpets blare, drums pound, and cymbals crash as the guard changes outside the presidential palace. Enjoy the Spanish fanfare like a local: from a plaza bench with an ice cream...
Surquillo, mercado 1, tercer piso , entre la Via Expresa con el, Av. Ricardo Palma, Surquillo 15047, Peru
Just a few blocks from the hotel, the Surquillo Market bustles with daily life, as locals shop the stands for their fresh groceries. You’ll find stalls selling a bounty of seafood, vegetables, fruits, meat, herbs, and many surprising and...
Jirón Lampa, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
Centuries-old catacombs decorated with human bones pepper the crypts at this Franciscan monastery dating to 1774. Decked out in impressive Spanish Baroque architecture, the canary-yellow church and monastery also house a remarkable library with...
The Larco Museum is the starting point of your visit to Peru. It has the largest collection of pre-Columbian pieces in the Americas and tells the history of Peru without being tiresome. That’s a feat in itself, because we’re talking...
Lurin, Peru
One of the most entertaining things I did while in Lima, Peru was paying a visit to Hacienda Mamacona. Here you're treated to a folk show that incorporates different artistic and cultural aspects pertaining to Peru's culture. Even though the...
