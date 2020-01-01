Where are you going?
Lima

Collected by Beth Weesner
Mercado Indio

Av. Petit Thouars 5245, Lima 15074, Peru

A must-stop on the traditional handicraft circuit, this massive market—stretching four city blocks in Miraflores!—is home to stall after stall of kitschy bric-a-brac, pre-Columbian–style pottery, alpaca everything and an endless...

Lima in Photos

Benavides 1566, Cercado de Lima 15082, Peru
Driving along the beautiful Lima coastline recently, our view was accented with this incredible sunset.
Parque de la Reserva

Jr. Madre de Dios S/N, Cercado de Lima 15046, Peru
The fountains at the Magical Circuit of Water are not up to the standards of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, but the choreographed jets of water, light, and music at the multiple fountains in the giant park are captivating. There are three...
Bar Cordano

Jirón Carabaya 100, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
In a rush to make it to the Monastery of San Francisco in historic downtown Lima, I almost missed this place. The bar is located on a corner, behind wood and glass doors. "Hemingway" was my first thought as I passed in a rush—I knew I had to come...
Casa de Aliaga

Jirón de la Unión 224, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
You need to make an appointment to visit, but cannot leave Lima without seeing this stunning historic home near Lima's main square. What is most astonishing is that the home has been in the same family since 1535, when Francisco Pizarro founded...
Plaza de Armas de Lima

Lima District 15001, Peru
Every day at noon at the Plaza de Armas (also called Plaza Mayor), trumpets blare, drums pound, and cymbals crash as the guard changes outside the presidential palace. Enjoy the Spanish fanfare like a local: from a plaza bench with an ice cream...
Taberna Queirolo

Av San Martin 1090, Pueblo Libre 15084, Peru
All of my memories of Antiqua Taberna Queirolo are fuzzy at this point--not because of time, but because, well, when I was there, I usually got really drunk. This, of course, was precisely the point; the place is one of Lima's oldest pisco bars....
Mangos Restaurant

Larcomar, Malecón de la Reserva 610, Miraflores, Lima 15074, Peru
Mangos Restaurant in the Miraflores neighborhood of Lima is a good place to take in the ocean views over breakfast. The restaurant has a big outdoor patio area and the food is decent, but you're really there for the view.
Atomika

Av. Los Conquistadores 695, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Unlike most of the shops on upscale Avenida Conquistadores, Atomika caters to a younger crowd of fashionistas. Run by Peruvian designers, the boutique’s womenswear has a cool, urban, and very feminine style. This is where you want to shop before...
Galeria Delbarrio

Cruz, Distrito de Chorrillos 15064, Peru
Galeria Delbarrio is an extraordinary place to see Peruvian pop art. The gallery mixes the old and new, modern and traditional, in a very fun way. They have paintings, comics and an extensive collection of rustic-pop furniture spread throughout a...
San Pedro Market

Calle 26A, Bellavista 07011, Peru
For those of us used to seeing chicken cut into parts, wrapped in plastic, and cooling in supermarket refrigerators, a trip to a local Peruvian market is fascinating and a bit daunting. At the biggest market, San Pedro, just up the...
