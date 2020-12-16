Like a Real New Yorker

It's your second or third time visiting NYC, and you've already been to the top of the Empire State Building, taken the obligatory photo with Elmo in Times Square, and you own at least two I <3 NY t-shirts in different colors. Now, you're looking to explore the city beyond the main attractions. With so many things to do and see, it's hard to know which ones are authentic NYC hangouts versus tourist traps. Luckily, I've compiled this list to help you discern.