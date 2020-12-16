Like a Real New Yorker
Collected by Samantha Willner
It's your second or third time visiting NYC, and you've already been to the top of the Empire State Building, taken the obligatory photo with Elmo in Times Square, and you own at least two I <3 NY t-shirts in different colors. Now, you're looking to explore the city beyond the main attractions. With so many things to do and see, it's hard to know which ones are authentic NYC hangouts versus tourist traps. Luckily, I've compiled this list to help you discern.
125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
There are a lot of ice cream trucks in NYC. Only one started out as the Big Gay Ice Cream Truck but became a brick-and-mortar Big Gay Ice Cream shop. Whether you flag down the truck somewhere in Midtown or wait in line at the shop on E 7th in the...
One of the oldest falafel joints in New York City, and one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the United States, Mamoun’s remains a satisfying choice for spicy, hearty staples for just a few bucks. While they’ve expanded to five other...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are now 35 locations of Eataly, the massive Italian food hall, around the world, with 18 of them in Italy itself. The New York City one at Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, which opened in 2010, was the first in the United States (it's been...
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
This rooftop brewery (yep, rooftop brewery!) is hidden above Eataly on 5th Ave. Find the secret elevator behind the pots and pans section and take it to the 14th floor. The bar/brewery is spacious and has a great view, plus it is the only cask ale...
Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, USA
Located in the middle of New York harbor, less than half a mile from Manhattan (and even closer to Brooklyn), 172-acre Governors Island feels like a world unto itself, far from the bustling city. It has played a key role in the defense of New York...
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
755 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
There are a lot of wonderful brunch spots in the five boroughs of NYC. Dean Street stands out not as much for creativity or ingenuity as much as it does for doing the simple things very well. On Saturday and Sunday between 11 AM and 3 PM be...
299 Broadway, Suite 620, New York, NY 10007, USA
If you are looking for a fun, buzzing eating scene in the Wall Street area, this is it. Stone Street is a narrow, cobblestone street lined with restaurants and bars and filled with outdoor, communal tables. During lunch on nice days, an energetic...
200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, USA
Simply walking into Global Table is a happy experience - you are greeted by a overflowing array of table top and home accessories in vivid colors, graphic patterns and clean, modern shapes. If you are having a bad day, this store is a wonderful...
2245 Broadway, New York, NY 10024, USA
Every New Yorker knows Zabar's, an Upper West Side institution. The specialty food market was founded in the 1930s by Louis and Lillian Zabar; today's store is nearly a block long and serves 35,000 customers weekly. Bagels, lox, smoked fish,...
683 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
The Way Station, on Washington Avenue, in Prospect Heights is every bit a Steampunk-lovers paradise. The bathroom is a portal, ala Doctor Who, and the guns hanging on the wall bring to mind an old western bar. Yet, The Way Station's real draw is...
