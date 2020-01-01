Liguria
Collected by Ann Nichols
Via Cappuccini, 16039 Sestri Levante GE, Italy
If you are looking for a place to escape from it all, pack your overnight bag and follow the Capuchin monks to the Bay of Silence in Sestri Levante. With their long brown robes, you can easily spot the monks from this 17th century monastery...
16032 San Fruttuoso GE, Italy
The tiny Abbey of San Fruttuoso is nestled in a cove between Camogli and Portofino, and accessible solely by foot or boat. If you want to hike it, find the trail at the far end of Camogli, and be ready for a steep, but gorgeous, two hour hike up...
16034 Portofino, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
Getting to Portofino from Genoa is quite easy. Take the train from Genoa's Brignole Station to Santa Margherita Ligure, and then catch the 82 bus to Portofino (a 12-minute trip around the bay). While I'm not a huge bus person, this is one of the...
16032 San Rocco GE, Italy
While the climb is quite literally breathtaking (900 steps), the Church of San Rocco, perched on the very edge of the Ligurian Sea, is a gorgeous spot to spend the day. Taking the train to Camogli, you can then spend the morning hiking up to the...
Passeggiata Anita Garibaldi, 16167 Genova GE, Italy
The beautiful "suburb" of Genoa, Nervi boasts a lovely series of green parks (something Genoa lacks overall) and a well-tended passeggiata path that runs directly along the rocky shore. Especially popular with families on the weekend, the path is...
19018 Vernazza, SP, Italy
The five villages that make up Cinque Terre on the Italian Ligurian coast are some of the most picturesque in the world -- and totally worth the hike! Grab your shoes and take a water bottle in the heat of the summer -- and make sure to visit the...
19017 Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Sometimes it's nice to get off the beaten path. You can take the normal pathways around Cinque Terre (and they are spectacular in their own right) but you can also veer a bit off the normal journey and take the 'high road' to catch a glimpse of...
Edificio Millo Porto Antico, Calata Cattaneo, 15, 16126 Genova GE, Italy
If you have had pasta al pesto genovese (the delicious combination of fresh or dried pasta, potatoes, green beans, and pesto sauce) anywhere other than in Liguria, I challenge you to come to Il Marin for chef Enrico Panero's play on the Italian...
Via Lomellini, 57/59R, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Only available during the Easter season, Pasqualina is a simple, traditional Genovese dish - a vegetable tart made of swiss chard or artichokes baked into a pastry shell, and stuffed with hard-cooked eggs. Grab a slice hot from any of the wood...
Via dei Macelli di Soziglia, 69, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Probably originating in Persia, Pandolce has been a Genovese staple for centuries - an homage to the incredible amount of global trading that has occurred in this ancient port city. Enjoy one of these delicious fruited cakes from Le Gramole during...
Via S. Giorgio, 14/R, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Pop into any bakery or cafeteria, and you will find their glass cases full of vegetable tarts - the light pastries incasing a quiche-like filling: eggs, cheese, and the vegetable of your liking. I love the zucca (pumpkin), and the carciofi...
56r, Via di Canneto Il Curto, 54, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Turn down the little Via di Canneto, and you can't miss this focacceria on your left. The line will literally always be out the door, especially in the morning hours. But the wait is worth every minute (and the amazingly kind women working inside...
16032 San Rocco GE, Italy
Be forewarned from the very beginning—there are 900 (yikes!) steps up. But, I promise you that the panorama makes the journey worth it! On a pretty day (i.e., not raining, and not super hot), take plenty of water and find the path at the far end...
16036 Recco, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
If you love warm bread as much as I do, Liguria will delight you --- especially with their divine focaccia. In Recco, sample the regional specialty - Focaccia con Formaggio (incredibly thin focaccia baked with oozy cheese right inside). With a cup...
19016 Monterosso al Mare, SP, Italy
Monterosso is the last stop of the five towns that comprise the Cinque Terre region of Liguria, Italy. The water of the Ligurian coast is electric; I took this photo on the trail, somewhere between Vernazza and Monterosso al Mare. Hiking the...
