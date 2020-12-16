Lighthouse Route Nova Scotia
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
You'll see plenty of views, seafaring towns, local culture, and yes...lighthouses on this famous Nova Scotia drive.
Save Place
Peggys Cove, NS, Canada
If lighthouses or great drives are your thing - then don't miss this famous Nova Scotia driving route along the south shore. It will wind you along the seacoast through fishing villages and harsh landscapes. And yes - you'll see a few lighthouses...
Save Place
68 Bluenose Dr, Lunenburg, NS B0J 2C0, Canada
The moment I walked in from the rainy deck of the Cape Sable, a 1962 steel-hulled side trawler, and saw him on the bridge - I knew I wanted to learn more about Captain Gerard. I listened in awe as retired fishing captain Gerard Hanlon told me...
Save Place
NS-331, LaHave, NS B0R 1G0, Canada
From Halifax follow the Lighthouse Route to the LaHave Ferry. After ferrying across the LaHave river you be deposited right next to the LaHave Bakery. Pull right in and enjoy this slice of small town life. The general store feel will immediately...
Save Place
4 Dufferin St, Lunenburg, NS B0J 2C0, Canada
They hesitated slightly and then a smile came across their face, and I knew they had an answer for me. The woman and her friend excitedly told me about the Knot Pub and the great salads and seafood to be had. I had asked locals in Lunenburg, a...
Save Place
1300 Italy Cross Rd, Crousetown, NS B4V 6R2, Canada
Take a break along the Lighthouse Route and take a seat on the porch of the Petite Riviere Vineyard. You can peer out across the rolling green hills and enjoy a glass of Tidal Bay - Nova Scotia's popular white wine. You'll taste a hint of pear...
Save Place
10235/6 Peggys Cove Rd, Glen Margaret, NS B3Z 3J1, Canada
Drive the South Shore of Nova Scotia from Halifax to Yarmouth. One would think this route was full of lighthouses—it has its fair share—however there's much more than just lighthouses to satisfy your eyes. We left Halifax and headed for Peggy’s...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25