Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
There is nothing I like better than a beautiful landscape covered in snow. I love the crunchy sound of stepping on snow and the white is so calm and soothing. These are 25 places for snow walks.
Rovaniemi, Finland
This time last year I was making preparations to go with the family to Rovaniemi, to be at the Arctic Circle and meet Santa Claus. The kids were so excited. It's pretty adventurous for a family with small kids but not impossible. Finland is a very...
16430 Hwy 1A, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
As a dog owner, a Siberian Husky owner to be exact, I was always a little hesitant about dogsledding tours. I have heard some pretty horrific stories about mistreatment and I certainly didn’t want to contribute to this in any way. As with all...
Riedweg 156, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
This family-run micro-village in Valais offers 36 rooms across six separate chalets. Huddled together on a hill above the popular ski resort of Zermatt, the buildings reference the area’s traditional architecture, from the timber frames to...
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
Huaraz, Peru
Hiked the Lago 69 loop to the lake of the same name. It was a breathless hike with the high altitudes, but the views were worth it!
Dewey Point, California, USA
There's an absolute gem of a hike in Yosemite National Park that anyone who loves a good winter snowshoe hike should do. It's a seven-mile out-and-back trek from Badger Pass to the inspirational Dewey Point, which is on the south rim at just over...
5620 14 St NW, Calgary, AB T3K 2P6, Canada
As well as seeing the office towers to the south and the (slightly higher) Rocky Mountains to the west, you’ll see plenty of hawks, porcupines, and deer (as well as other running wildlife) on Nose Hill, one of the largest environmental parks in...
Big Jay, Montgomery, VT 05471, USA
Most of Vermont may be lacking snow, but after a 40 minute hike up Big Jay mountain my friends and I were rewarded with lots of powder to play in as we skied back down to Route 242. Note for next year: remember to park a car at the base, or else...
138 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
Hiking in the Desolation Wilderness backcountry area around Lake Tahoe is one of my favorite things to do and has been since I was a kid. In September, I took my husband hiking in Desolation Wilderness to show him some of the best places I went...
Jungfraujoch, 3801 Fieschertal, Switzerland
The last remnants of winter were still on the ground as we awaited the final train at Kleine Scheidegg. Already the views were nothing short of magnificent: a panorama of the mighty Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau mountains reaching up through the...
Rovaniemi, Finland
Loved our week long adventure in Lapland, last winter. We wanted to take the kids to see Santa but we got to do a lot more things there. The wilderness is amazing. Everything around you is frozen and the twilight light makes everything look...
4050 Whistler Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
The Blackcomb Snowmobile snowcat puts the backcountry at your fingertips, all from the cozy confines of Whistler Village. The company's 4,000-acre Brandywine ski area is a short drive from the village but a world away from the more populated...
Coronet Peak 9371, New Zealand
If you’re short on time and big on runs, head straight to the South Island for skiing. The Remarkable range near Queenstown is well known for black diamond runs and backcountry bliss. The Coronet Peak ski field is only 20 minutes from Queenstown...
