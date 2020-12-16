Leela Palace New Delhi
Collected by Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert
When a hotel is awarded as one of the top five hotels in the world, the expectations are high. The Leela Palace New Delhi exceeds even the highest of those expectations.
Rajpath, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Although the India Gate is grand in any light, the site transforms at dusk when locals gather for picnics and social gatherings. Often you will be asked to join an impromptu cricket match or to enjoy a slice of birthday cake, all with the iconic...
Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Cycle through the winding streets of Mehrauli, considered one of the seven ancient cities of Delhi. Not only a tour, this journey is an inspirational story. Your hosts are three former homeless children who became licensed guides to show travelers...
Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
This is the first Asian location of Le Cirque, a celebrated and iconic Italian-French restaurant. Housed in the exclusive Leela Palace Hotel, Le Cirque beautifully fuses their legendary menu with a touch of Indian traditionalism. Pair your meal...
22, Janpath Bhawan,Janpath, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Many locals believe that no trip to Janpath is complete without a visit to DePaul's. The hazelnut-flavored cold coffee is served in a glass bottle with a straw. Nothing fancy, but delightfully refreshing and creamy—especially during hot summers....
No.H-2, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016, India
Ogaan both exhibits and sells the latest in Indian fashion. It is a showcase and retail space—a unique experience that pairs design and canvas. Some of the biggest names in Indian fashion have launched their collections at Ogaan. The 6,000 sq ft...
Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
The Spa by ESPA welcomes visitors to with a particular warmth in design and service. The space was designed to be opulent yet functional, while featuring traditional and Ayurvedic therapies. There is also a fitness center, cafe, relaxation lounge,...
Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Talk about first impressions: Carved sandstone elephants welcome guests into a two-story chandeliered lobby at this palace-style hotel. Attentive service starts at check-in, with gifts of bindis and fresh jasmine necklaces. At 550-square-feet...
Africa Avenue, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
The Library is a space to sample fine whiskey from the Leela's collection whilst enjoying a classic cigar. Located in the exclusive Leela Palace New Delhi, the bar is considered a "library for the connoisseur." While it hosts an impressive...
