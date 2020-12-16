Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Leela Palace New Delhi

Collected by Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert
When a hotel is awarded as one of the top five hotels in the world, the expectations are high. The Leela Palace New Delhi exceeds even the highest of those expectations.
Save Place

India Gate

Rajpath, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Although the India Gate is grand in any light, the site transforms at dusk when locals gather for picnics and social gatherings. Often you will be asked to join an impromptu cricket match or to enjoy a slice of birthday cake, all with the iconic...
More Details >
Save Place

Mehrauli

Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Cycle through the winding streets of Mehrauli, considered one of the seven ancient cities of Delhi. Not only a tour, this journey is an inspirational story. Your hosts are three former homeless children who became licensed guides to show travelers...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi

Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
This is the first Asian location of Le Cirque, a celebrated and iconic Italian-French restaurant. Housed in the exclusive Leela Palace Hotel, Le Cirque beautifully fuses their legendary menu with a touch of Indian traditionalism. Pair your meal...
More Details >
Save Place

DePaul's

22, Janpath Bhawan,Janpath, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Many locals believe that no trip to Janpath is complete without a visit to DePaul's. The hazelnut-flavored cold coffee is served in a glass bottle with a straw. Nothing fancy, but delightfully refreshing and creamy—especially during hot summers....
More Details >
Save Place

Ogaan

No.H-2, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016, India
Ogaan both exhibits and sells the latest in Indian fashion. It is a showcase and retail space—a unique experience that pairs design and canvas. Some of the biggest names in Indian fashion have launched their collections at Ogaan. The 6,000 sq ft...
More Details >
Save Place

The Spa by ESPA

Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
The Spa by ESPA welcomes visitors to with a particular warmth in design and service. The space was designed to be opulent yet functional, while featuring traditional and Ayurvedic therapies. There is also a fitness center, cafe, relaxation lounge,...
More Details >
Save Place

The Leela Palace New Delhi

Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Talk about first impressions: Carved sandstone elephants welcome guests into a two-story chandeliered lobby at this palace-style hotel. Attentive service starts at check-in, with gifts of bindis and fresh jasmine necklaces. At 550-square-feet...
More Details >
Save Place

The Library Bar

Africa Avenue, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
The Library is a space to sample fine whiskey from the Leela's collection whilst enjoying a classic cigar. Located in the exclusive Leela Palace New Delhi, the bar is considered a "library for the connoisseur." While it hosts an impressive...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without