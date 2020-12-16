Learn to Cook around the World
Baguettes in Paris. Paneer in India. Amok in Cambodia. Get to know these places deeper from behind the stove (or over the flame).
Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
After eating amazing dish after amazing dish, I knew I wanted to leave Thailand knowing how to bring some of the flavors I'd experienced into my own kitchen. Silom Thai Cooking School was the perfect place to do that. Gung, our teacher, was...
Lampa 21801, Peru
While visiting Peru in 2011, my husband and I spent some time with a local guide exploring the lesser-known towns around Lake Titicaca, one of which was the beautiful Lampas. I was struck by Lampas' beauty, not least of which was this splendid...
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
On tour with Walks of Italy in conjunction with A Cooking Day in Rome, take a class with Chef David and in a matter of hours, acquire the skills of an Italian grandmother and make your own fresh pasta. The evening starts with a champagne toast on...
17 Rue Sainte-Croix de la Bretonnerie, 75004 Paris, France
Serendipitous light on a September afternoon--a rainbow arcing over the Eiffel Tower and ending at the gold dome of L'Église des Invalides in central Paris. (Under that dome, emperor worship continues--Napoléon I lies buried in a crypt in the...
Cooking schools seems to be popping up everywhere in Hoi An – and most of them also include some sort of market tour that will familiarize you with the how the market operates as well as explain those many unique fruits and vegetables that baffle...
125 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Santa Fe School of Cooking recently moved to larger downtown digs. Its three-day Southwest Culinary Boot Camp hinges on recipes using the traditional “three sisters”: corn, beans, and squash. Class trips to local restaurants include lessons in...
La Rambla, 58, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Learn to cook traditional dishes, and modern twists on old favorites, with the chefs at Barcelona Cooking. Sign up for an evening cooking class and learn to prepare dishes like seafood paella and Crema Catalana (the Catalan version of Creme...
4-chōme-2-18 Sendagi, Bunkyo City, Tōkyō-to 113-0022, Japan
Ameyayokocho The open-air stalls underneath the train tracks were once a haven for criminal transactions. Today they’re a paradise for bargain-hunters looking for such essentials as green tea and dried fish. Don’t miss the labyrinthine underground...
87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At Riad El Cadi on the outskirts of old town Marrakech, five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. Here's the delicious finished product. I will never forget the...
Want to learn how to make tasty dumplings? Or hand-pulled noodles? Or the cuisine of Hunan, Yunnan and Sichuan? The Hutong is a cozy retreat where you can gather with a small group and—all tools provided—learn how to make a dish or two. The Hutong...
These classes are now taught on-line at the Route to India website.After four months of traveling in 2010, I moved to San Francisco and was immediately craving one of my favorite dishes—South Indian dosas. Luckily in San Francisco, Route to India...
Lalibela, Ethiopia
Any visitor to Ethiopia, or any Ethiopian restaurant, is familiar with the ubiquitous injera. Made from the indigenous tej wheat, this crepe is the plate, fork, and bread at most Ethiopian meals. At the Lalibela Cookery School in the ancient...
80 Quai de l'Hôtel de ville, 75004 Paris, France
Did you know that only 25% of French people buy their cheese from a fromagerie? And of that 25, only 3-4% go to an affineur (cheese refiner). Both are the sad realities of a dying tradition in France of sourcing provisions from neighborhood...
Calle S. Domenico Dorsoduro, 568, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
Enrica Rocca is the kind of cooking instructor that turns cooking school culinary models upside down. Sure, she follows some sort of recipe, not written down of course. But her main objective, the points she wants you to leave with, are: how to...
52044 Cortona, Province of Arezzo, Italy
Agritourism has become a big business in Tuscany from cooking schools to farm rentals. Alessandra Federici (far right) took a non-traditional route to building her agritourism business. She opened a cooking school in her own home. This deeply...
