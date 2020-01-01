Where are you going?
Lausanne

Collected by Madeleine Go
The Olympic Museum

Quai d'Ouchy 1, 1006 Lausanne, Switzerland
Ever wondered what it’s like to race alongside Usain Bolt? Switzerland’s Olympic Museum lets you to sprint against the fastest human on earth...well, his record time anyway. Fresh from a two-year renovation, the highly impressive museum in...
Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva
With well over a thousand lakes, Switzerland is blessed with its fair share of stunning bodies of water. The most extensive, however, is Lake Geneva (also known as Lac Léman), where you can bask in seductive views and amazing sunsets. It’s...
GoldenPass Panoramic

Joe and I took the scenic GoldenPass train from Montreux (the unofficial capital of the Lavaux region) to Interlaken. The train links Lake Geneva with central Switzerland via the Bernese Oberland and the entire trip takes about six hours. Our...
Château de Chillon

Veytaux, Switzerland
Expect to be transported back to medieval times during your visit to Château de Chillon. More than 1,000 years old, the beguiling castle has inspired many poetic greats, none more so than Lord Byron, whose poem The Prisoner of Chillon was...
Chocolaterie Dürig

Avenue d'Ouchy 15, 1006 Lausanne, Switzerland
Switzerland certainly doesn’t lack for world-class chocolate, and Durig Chocolatier continues the tradition with a focus on organic and fair-trade ingredients. At the chocolaterie in the French-speaking Swiss city of Lausanne, master chocolatier...
