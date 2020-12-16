Last Call
Collected by Ariel Ramchandani , AFAR Contributor
What to eat, drink, and do after everyone has gone to bed
Save Place
Calle Carmen Alto 227, Cusco 08000, Peru
This store is just a little ways off the main street of the San Blas arts district in Cusco, but definitely worth the diversion. Inside, funky, modern jewelry and handbags are mixed with neatly hung vintage dresses, shirts, and jackets. The walls...
Save Place
44 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
If you live in NYC and you like to drink, then you've probably come across our local tradition of drinking Picklebacks. Picklebacks are a shot of whiskey (usually Jameson) and a chaser of fresh pickle juice. While it sounds disgusting, the...
Save Place
The Standard, 550 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA
My friend Tom, a Los Angeles-phile, had insisted. If I found myself near Hollywood, and hungry, I had to go the Standard. The hotel's diner-style restaurant is open 24 hours so there was no excuse. And sure enough, one night after catching a film...
Save Place
De Rouvilleweg, Willemstad, Curaçao
Equally brilliant to the Dutch colonial cityscape of Willemstad, Curaçao during the day is the view across the water at night. This cruise port city knows how to attract tourists and keep them fascinated with bright lights! A fairly safe and...
Save Place
216 Lavender St, Singapore 338777
When I asked some locals where to eat late-night, I was directed to the Lavender Street Food Court. I passed on the turtle soup and instead feasted on dim sum and the famous Singapore chilli crab.
