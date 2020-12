In 2012, American billionaire Larry Ellison purchased 98% of the island of Lana'i. Despite the fact that it's one of the largest purchases in the history of island real estate, critics place an asterisk next to the sale since it's an "empty" island with little "to do." Those who take the time to explore, however, will find an island full of history and adventure where the "to-do" list is seemingly never complete.