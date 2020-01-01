Laos
Collected by Amanda Croy
Somewhere between Ban Sopjam and Muang Ngoi Neua on the Nam Ou, our guide, Vita, brings in the net.
Luang Prabang, Laos
The Night Market in Luang Prabang, Laos is a shoppers paradise and could be the most serene market in the world. The handmade goods offered here are of impeccable quality and almost everything is created in or around Luang Prabang. Many of the...
Sisavangvong Road, Luang Prabang, Laos
Wat Mai, Luang Prabang, Laos. Rubbing shoulders with tangerine-robed monks in Laos is one of the best parts about any visit to Luang Prabang. The young monks are often eager to converse with respectful visitors; this young fellow peppered me with...
Pak Ou, Laos
Buddha statues in lower Pak Ou Cave on the Mekong River north of Luang Prabang, Laos. Pak Ou is a series of limestone caves which contain hundreds of Buddha statues palced there over the centuries. It is a popular pilgrimage site for local people,...
Historic District, Luang Prabang, Laos
You haven't done Asia until you've done a temple stay - so sayeth a snobby backpacker I once met. I hate to admit it, but that snobby backpacker was on to something; nothing replicates the experience of breaking bread with a monk, discussing the...
Phu Si, Luang Prabang, Laos
Even Buddha deserves a little R&R. Luang Prabang, Laos
73/5, Luang Prabang, Laos
The shamanic Tai-Lao people mastered the ikat tie-dye technique centuries ago, weaving a single, continuous silk thread into exquisitely patterned scarves. This three-day class gives the literal ins and outs of the process, from cocoon silk...
114 Rue Pangkham, Vientiane, Laos
Monk making the rounds in the inner courtyard of Wat That Luang in Vientiane, Laos. The temple was built in 1566 and is now considered to be one of the most important national symbols in Laos.
