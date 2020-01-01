Laos
Collected by Catzie Vilayphonh
Somewhere between Ban Sopjam and Muang Ngoi Neua on the Nam Ou, our guide, Vita, brings in the net.
Muang Khua, Laos
Day two of the overland trip from Sa Pa, Vietnam to Muang Khua, Laos. The bus sign lays out our schedule from the previous day, but we're stopped somewhere beyond the Lao border, getting a bit of fresh air, stretching our legs and filling our...
Sisavangvong Road, Luang Prabang, Laos
Wat Mai, Luang Prabang, Laos. Rubbing shoulders with tangerine-robed monks in Laos is one of the best parts about any visit to Luang Prabang. The young monks are often eager to converse with respectful visitors; this young fellow peppered me with...
Sisavangvong Road, Luang Prabang, Laos
I wanted to get as far away from "civilization" as possible. I thought riding an elephant in the jungle of Laos might appease that sentiment. Our safety briefing: "You ride with her, jump on back, ride in river. Water is wet." Uh...OK. They...
34 Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
Buddhist monk on his way on a street in Luang Prabang, Laos. As is the case in many Southeast Asian countries, monks clad in orange robes are a common sight in Laos and make great photography subjects :)
Ban Phong Pheng Village, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ 06000, Laos
South East Asia is hot and humid. So finding this little Swimming pool and bar was a lifesaver when my wife and I were traveling through Luang Prabang, Laos. We walked from central Luang P. but if it is too hot or you're not up for the exercise...
Luang Prabang, Laos
For some the Mekong is for travel, for others the Mekong will provide commerce. At night when crowds disperse and mosquitoes fall asleep a walk down to the Mekong River near central Luang Prabang is well worth the view. The serpentine river carves...
Luang Prabang, Laos
Early morning in Luang Prabang has a haunting beauty about it as clouds and mist enshroud the mountains.
Phu Si, Luang Prabang, Laos
Even Buddha deserves a little R&R. Luang Prabang, Laos
Mekong River
Life still largely revolves around the Mekong River in the sleepy town of Luang Prabang and its neighboring villages. The best way to take it all in is with a sunset boat ride. Bribe your driver with a few cans of Beerlao and he might let you sit...
A salesman in Luang Prabang trying to sell hammocks. In the background you can see the shimmering Royal Palace museum in all of its splendor.
