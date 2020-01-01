Language Travel
Collected by Colin Wallace
Pontevedra, Spain
Do you enjoy any of the following: people watching, chess, great coffee, food and wine? Then SAVOY is the place you’ve been dreaming of. On the Plaza Orense in Pontevedra is the recently renovated two storied cafe. Everything about this spot is...
Get ready for your pulse to quicken as you look over the edge of this nearly 400 ft drop into the chasm that is the valley of Ronda! This majestic city is divided into the old and new town, and this bridge brings both world together. Stay at the...
Combarro, Pontevedra, Spain
A village unlike any other in the world, Combarro is a mystical seaside town that has a single narrow road winding through it. On both sides of this souvenir alley are different witch objects for sell, along with the city pride and joy: Orujo - a...
Calle Laurel, 26526 Cornago, La Rioja, Spain
During the siesta time, you would never know that in a few short hours this street will be the most busy in the town; head down around 7pm to mingle with everyone taking the edge off their hunger before a very late dinner. Locals pour out onto the...
Calle de los Hermanos Becerril, 10, 16004 Cuenca, Spain
Like something out of a storybook, the drive to Cuenca winds you up a steep hill upon which are resting a series of wooden houses, stacked like crooked books and precariously perched-- they beckon you. Cuenca’s elevation makes the views amazing...
The walk to Sacromonte is a bit nerve-wracking since the pedestrian lanes and sidewalks disappear from time to time, and there are several blind curves, but it is worth all the adventure. Walking alongside whitewashed houses with large succulent...
Cariño, A Coruña, Spain
The wind carried us up and past Cariño to Cape Ortegal, where we looked out over the end of the world (and clung to the lighthouse like scarecrow on a stick in the middle of a Tornado). Experiencing the cape in a relentless storm was something...
Spain
Would-be ghost-hunters will enjoy a tour of this abandoned village in Tarragona province a little over an hour's drive from Barcelona. Left completely deserted after the end of the Spanish Civil War, crumbling homes, a church in ruins, and empty...
6 Rue de la Grange Batelière, 75009 Paris, France
Passages were designed in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from muddy streets and horse-drawn vehicles. Some 20 of these covered walkways remain today, including the Passage Verdeau; they are an excellent way to journey back into...
2 Galerie de Montpensier, 75001 Paris, France
This beautiful courtyard, modern art installations, hundreds of Corinthian columned walkways and perfectly placed fountains and gardens, make the Palais Royal a photographer's playground. Personally, I can never get enough of the reflection...
35 Boulevard de Courcelles, 75008 Paris, France
I've been to Parc Monceau only once and loved it right away. Maybe because it has a homey, neighborhood feeling, (a public park situated in the 8th arrondissement of Paris) maybe because of the classical colonnade in the middle of it, or maybe...
Île Saint-Louis, 75004 Paris, France
Just east of the magnificent buttresses of the Cathédrale Notre Dame, across the Pont Saint-Louis, lies an island sanctuary in the middle of this chic, bustling city: Île Saint-Louis. The one-way streets are narrow, with views of the Seine River...
Place de la Concorde, 75001 Paris, France
Before the French Revolution, this park used to be the site of the Royal Palace. Today, the garden, which separates the Louvre from Place de la Concorde, is a place where Parisians and tourists stroll amid Rodin and Maillol statues or relax...
62 Rue des Archives, 75003 Paris, France
Lions and tigers and bears…oh my, this museum has everything for the aspiring naturalist. Examining the relationship of human and animal throughout history, original displays of classic and contemporary art mingle with taxidermic animals,...
1 Coulée verte René-Dumont, 75012 Paris, France
The Parisian alternative for the New York high line is La Promenade Plantée, in the 12th arrondissement. The promenade was the idea of Philippe Mathieux and Jacques Vergely, who turned over the former railway track which connected the Place de la...
Champ de Mars, 5 Avenue Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Nothing is a more powerful symbol of the City of Light than the Eiffel Tower. Designed by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Paris Exposition, it's one of the world's most-visited monuments, with nearly 7 million people ascending the 1,062-foot...
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
