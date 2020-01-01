Land of Steady Habits

One of Fairfield County's best-kept secrets is the Devil's Den Nature Preserve in the tiny town of Weston, Connecticut, a nature lover's dream with over 20 miles of trails winding through interesting rock ledges, bubbling streams, scenic marshes,...
My sister and I, huge Gilmore Girls fans, had heard that the TV series was inspired by a road trip the writer took through Connecticut. And so we tried to recreate it, searching hopefully for that kind of adorably bonkers small town life along the...
I'll let you in on a little secret: the tiny rural town of Easton, Connecticut, has a restaurant serving some of the best breakfast around. Easy to overlook, the Old Blue Bird Inn at 363 Black Rock Turnpike (also known as Route 58) dates back to...