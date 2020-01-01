Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Land of Steady Habits

Collected by Jessica S. , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
New England in general, Connecticut in particular.
Save Place

33 Pent Rd

33 Pent Rd, Weston, CT 06883, USA
One of Fairfield County's best-kept secrets is the Devil's Den Nature Preserve in the tiny town of Weston, Connecticut, a nature lover's dream with over 20 miles of trails winding through interesting rock ledges, bubbling streams, scenic marshes,...
More Details >
Save Place

Guilford

Guilford, CT, USA
My sister and I, huge Gilmore Girls fans, had heard that the TV series was inspired by a road trip the writer took through Connecticut. And so we tried to recreate it, searching hopefully for that kind of adorably bonkers small town life along the...
More Details >
Save Place

363 Black Rock Turnpike

363 Black Rock Turnpike, Easton, CT 06612, USA
I'll let you in on a little secret: the tiny rural town of Easton, Connecticut, has a restaurant serving some of the best breakfast around. Easy to overlook, the Old Blue Bird Inn at 363 Black Rock Turnpike (also known as Route 58) dates back to...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World