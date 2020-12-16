Lake Las Vegas with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Lake Las Vegas’ “oasis” moniker refers both to its calm, quiet atmosphere away from the Strip—and its man-made lake in the middle of the desert. More laid-back than originally planned, the lovely community offers hotels, lake activities, and a quaint Mediterranean-style village.
101 Montelago Blvd, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Lake Las Vegas covers 320 acres and is home to several species of bass, trout, bluegill, and catfish, making it a great location for sportfishing. If you need a little help getting your cast just right, Westin is offering lessons from local guide...
The 35-mile loop trail around the River Mountain and Las Vegas Bay is an open, car-free, "human-power" space for strolling, hiking, biking, jogging, skating, and horseback riding. Make sure to bring water, as the paved trail is exposed. Although...
2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Melt-in-your-mouth seafood hits at this Italian eatery inside the bustling Green Valley Ranch kick off with a traditional lightly fried mixed seafood appetizer with lemon. The poached Mediterranean sea bass in white wine sauce is a stand-out—as is...
140 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012, USA
Settebello is where all east side locals head for killer salads and delicious pizza, thanks to their thin-crust pies made with flour straight from Napoli. But there’s also a lively little bar in the back with a TV, Italian beers and wines,...
2265 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
An anchor of the District outdoor shopping complex, Presidio’s bar is lined with TVs, making it a fun spot to watch your sports of choice. But this isn’t a guys-only hot spot—their wine list beckons the ladies, too. Appetizers are also on special...
2225 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Hummus that melts in your mouth, and combination plates that include all the good stuff—Crazy Pita's fresh Greek food is a favorite lunch and dinner spot among all of the area's locals. And don't forget the "Greek" salad—this hot spot features a...
12801 US-95, Boulder City, NV 89005, USA
Hunter S. Thompson fans can relive the daredevil writer’s off-roading experience at VORE in Boulder City. Using some of the same vehicles driven in the famous Mint 400 race, VORE lets you gear up, hop in through a window (these beasts of a car don...
101 Montelago Blvd, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Paddle to the Core has introduced Lake Las Vegas (via Westin's beach) to the Hollywood hit workout, standup paddle boarding (SUP). Owner Kathy Holesapple tirelessly creates new ways to get new (sign up for a beginner lesson) and avid...
10271 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
The Henderson Patty’s Closet, a franchise of the popular Vegas-born boutique, is filled with colorful dresses, tops, shoes, pants, and purses. Founder Patty Barba is a local celebrity around town, known for her fun style and loyal relationships....
1644 Boulder City Parkway, Boulder City, NV 89005, USA
Fun for all ages: Flightlinez takes children over 75 lbs and thrill-seeking adults on an aerial tour over the famous desert on the way to the Hoover Dam. Depending on the wind, guests of the Boulder City facility can reach up to 60 miles per hour,...
100 Strada Di Circolo, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Guests of the Westin have access to SouthShore Golf Club, a unique outpost designed by "The Golden Bear," Jack Nicklaus. The course is known for attracting players of all levels, and for its terrain—the greens stretch from the brownest desert to...
