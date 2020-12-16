Lake Las Vegas for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Lake Las Vegas’ “oasis” moniker refers both to its calm, quiet atmosphere away from the Strip—and its man-made lake in the middle of the desert. More laid-back than originally planned, the lovely community offers hotels, lake activities, and a quaint Mediterranean-style Village.
20 Via Bel Canto # 100, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Chocoholics rejoice! The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has all the sweets you can handle. Sample their fine chocolates, fudge, caramels, and confections—they even have candied apples. This is a great place to buy souvenirs, as long as you don't...
15 Via Brianza, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
This place is all about individuality, with unique hand-crafted products made from high-quality ingredients. Pop in to order bath salts or body scrubs, or handmade soy candles—or go all out for a loved one (or yourself) and order a custom-made...
101 Montelago Blvd, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Dinner-only Marssa, with its dreamy lake views, boasts creative rolls and fish dishes that are considered some of the most delectable Japanese-fusion in town. Start with the Tuna Cocktail, then move on to rolls such as Surf and Wagyu in garlic...
7050 Wetlands Park Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89122, USA
No swimming in this wash—it’s the treated urban waste on its way to Lake Mead. But a brand-new $15 million visitor center offers an interesting education on how the system has greatly improved in recent years in order to allow the Wetlands and its...
9480 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123, USA
Las Vegas’ most popular yoga studio has a bustling Henderson locale. Pint-sized owner Sherry Goldstein teaches many classes herself and is backed by a coterie of talented teachers. The schedule includes a variety of classes, from standards like...
140 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012, USA
Settebello is where all east side locals head for killer salads and delicious pizza, thanks to their thin-crust pies made with flour straight from Napoli. But there’s also a lively little bar in the back with a TV, Italian beers and wines,...
101 Montelago Blvd, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Paddle to the Core has introduced Lake Las Vegas (via Westin's beach) to the Hollywood hit workout, standup paddle boarding (SUP). Owner Kathy Holesapple tirelessly creates new ways to get new (sign up for a beginner lesson) and avid...
2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Beef connoisseurs swear that the steaks at Hank’s are the best in town—including every famous steakhouse on the Strip. But it’s the gorgeous front bar with an excellent pianist singing covers that draws the most animated crowd. There’s a reason...
665 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
This Green Valley breakfast/lunch spot and bakery prides itself on being “organically focused.” Salad options range from the California, with avocado, bacon and almonds, to Berry Balsamic, with seasonal berries and goat cheese. The organic,...
2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Green Valley Ranch has a stunning oasis of a spa with its own parking lot so drop-ins can skip the casino. Its cozy fitness studio features enormous windows to allow in loads of natural light—the perfect setting for yoga and Pilates classes, and...
25 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
One-woman show, "JZ," curates a luxury home furnishings store at the Village with pieces from all over the world, from Asian statement pieces to Italian Carrara marble. Highlights include custom-order furniture, Persian carpets, and stunning...
4350 East Sunset Road#102, Henderson, NV 89014, USA
Green Valley’s choice for fresh food in an elegant, warm setting, Todd’s Unique Dining offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Chef Todd changes his menu daily, but highlights from his “greens and things” menu include beet salad with...
