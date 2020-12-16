Lake Las Vegas for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Lake Las Vegas’ “oasis” moniker refers both to its calm, quiet atmosphere away from the Strip—and its man-made lake in the middle of the desert. More laid-back than originally planned, the lovely community offers hotels, lake activities, and a quaint Mediterranean-style Village.
30 Via Brianza #100, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
The owners are from San Diego, and have created a menu that uses lots of fish and seafood in traditional Mexican dishes like tacos and enchiladas. They also offer gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. The place is big, with patio seating,...
240 S Water St, Henderson, NV 89015, USA
Every Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., local and California farmers gather at the Country Fresh Farmers Market. You can pick up fruits and veggies, and other edibles like honey, nuts, jams, and salsas. If you forget something, you can catch up...
1830 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89002, USA
Take a walk through time and history at the Clark County Museum. Start with the The Anna Robert Parks Exhibit Hall, where you'll be taken on a tour through Southern Nevada's complete history, from prehistoric fossils, to indigenous cultural...
30 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
This lakeside plaza of cobblestone streets is the perfect place for boutique shopping and gourmet dining experiences in Henderson. Shops here cater to guests looking for unique and one-of-a-kind luxury goods. Make sure you checkout Artnova's...
350 East Galleria dr., Henderson, NV 89011, USA
This 140-acre preserve is home to thousands of migratory waterfowl and numerous resident desert birds. Its nine ponds are connected by a paved three-quarters-of-a-mile-long trail. A modest gift shop here sells information about some of...
7330 Eastgate Rd, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Las Vegas Distillery is Nevada's first legal artisanal distillery since Prohibition. A true story of perseverance, Hungarian immigrant George Racz and his family worked tirelessly to not only create but campaign his distillery into legal...
29450 Valley of Fire Hwy, Overton, NV 89040, USA
Valley of Fire is the oldest state park in Nevada, and a great place to see 3,000-year-old Indian petroglyphs and explore the red sandstone formations created during the age of the dinosaurs. Bring your camera to photograph the landscape while...
10740 S Eastern Ave #155, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Quirky, stunning, local celebrity Carla Pellegrino’s neighborhood hang-out offers a bit of everything, starting with her famous Italian dishes. Good luck picking a favorite—her menu is so extensive that it’s hard to read in the ambient lighting....
101 Montelago Blvd, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Paddle to the Core has introduced Lake Las Vegas (via Westin's beach) to the Hollywood hit workout, standup paddle boarding (SUP). Owner Kathy Holesapple tirelessly creates new ways to get new (sign up for a beginner lesson) and avid...
8975 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123, USA
Listed with calorie counts for no surprises, Greens and Proteins’ smoothies have taken Green Valley by storm. The favorite add-on to lunch is the refreshing watermelon strawberry cocktail, but healthy goodies also include a Loaded Antioxidant...
2265 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
A hot spot on sunny afternoons, Rachel’s Kitchen serves up fresh salads and wraps to shoppers of the popular outdoor mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch. Finish off with a smoothie or juice, which include a spinach-and-carrot concoction...
120 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012, USA
Soaring temperatures are common in Vegas. But just because it’s too hot for outdoor activities, that doesn’t mean you can’t get in a workout. Barre3’s newest location, right off the highway in Green Valley, offers popular morning classes and an...
15 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Many business people left Lake Las Vegas during the recession, which was especially hard for this area, but tireless chef/owner Bernard Tordjman rolled up his sleeves and worked even harder. Known as one of the most passionate community leaders,...
25 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
One-woman show, "JZ," curates a luxury home furnishings store at the Village with pieces from all over the world, from Asian statement pieces to Italian Carrara marble. Highlights include custom-order furniture, Persian carpets, and stunning...
