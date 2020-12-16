LA Wandering: Straight From The Plane
Upon landing in LA, there are a few directions to head straight away to start experiencing the best that the city has to offer. From the South Bay to the Westside to Culver City and even Inglewood, there are spots to hit without having to drive into the heart of Hollywood.
1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Firefly is a whimsical one-stop-shop for a variety of eclectic gifts, decorations, and accessories; a cuter, yet more mature Urban Outfitters, if you will. They carry boutique brands for a hodgepodge of items including soaps, candles, jewelry,...
1344 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
The TOMS flagship store on Abbot Kinney in Venice is less of a shop and more of a grownup Little Rascals clubhouse, complete with a patio, backyard, and coffee bar. Founded by Blake Mycoskie out of a nearby apartment in 2006, TOMS has helped...
13717 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, USA
Spend a day at the beach in Venice or Santa Monica and you are sure to see a bright yellow happy face floating across the blue sky. What you won’t see are the happy faces of those under it who are undoubtedly enjoying the serene experience of...
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
At the intersection of Hyperion and Sunset is the heart of Silver Lake, the source of the pulse; Intelligentsia Coffee. Fueling the neighborhood with crafted cups of caffeine, Intelligentsia has become the east side center of community and...
671 Rose Avenue, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Coffee is the third most sprayed agricultural crop after tobacco and cotton, so buying organic fair-trade beans was of extreme importance to Groundwork Coffee founder Richard Karno when he first started roasting in the current Rose Avenue...
4129001902, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
Biking the boardwalk is the best way to experience the beaches and coastline of L.A. Rent a bike in the middle at Dockweiler Beach and either go the 10 miles north through Marina Del Rey, Venice, and the Santa Monica Pier (or keep going to Malibu)...
102 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292, USA
Like its name and logo suggests, The Arbor Collective snowboard, skateboard, and apparel brand is rooted in a commitment to the environment and sustainable production practices. The collective's longboards, which are touted as some of the best in...
6300 Hetzler Rd, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
The Baldwin Hills Overlook affords some of the most unusual views in Los Angeles. From 511 feet high, not only can you see the entire L.A. basin with the downtown skyline, Hollywood sign, Santa Monica Mountains, and Pacific Ocean, but you get the...
Venice Canals, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Before L.A. became a concrete network of high-speed freeways, gondoliers used to glide through a series of manmade canals that were built in 1905 to recreate Venice, Italy in Southern California. The remaining two miles of waterways are a peaceful...
9149 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA
Like Five Guys in DC, Whataburger in Texas, and Shake Shack in NYC, In-N-Out is the West Coast burger joint for those in the know. It’s been a SoCal staple since it first opened in 1948 and has since developed a cult-like following...
12601 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
Beneath the path of planes taking off from LAX is an oceanfront runway for beginner hang gliders to get some air of their own. Sign up for a full (seven flights for $140) or half lesson (four flights for $85) with Windsports, which has been...
6009 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
Culver City’s industrial façade is a hard shell to a neighborhood that beats with a creative pulse. Over 35 galleries line the intersection of La Cienega and Washington Boulevards just under the 10 freeway. Unlikely neighbors of auto...
1142 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, USA
The seasonal small-plates sharing menu at M.B. Post brings out the social side of dining. Upon entering, the liveliness wraps you in a friendly bear hug. The decorative accents pay tribute to the space’s post office past and are as thoughtful as...
805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301, USA
Randy’s massive donut sign atop the roof of its drive-thru and walk-up bakery has been an L.A. landmark since it opened in 1953. It even reached celebrity status and was featured in films, including Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! While the giant...
513 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
For quality quick eats on the Westside, Flake on Rose Ave. is a cheap and cheerful delight. Breakfast is their bread and butter with pieces of toast literally hanging on the walls. Okay, they are actually art; the toast slices are framed and burnt...
395 Santa Monica Pl #300, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
A shopping mall is probably the last place you’d look for a quality brunch, but Sonoma Wine Garden in the Santa Monica Place mall may be the best boozy brunch in Los Angeles. With ocean views and cozy cushioned seating, you are transported from...
507 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
There’s no better proof of LA’s dedication to healthy living than the consistent opening of new juiceries throughout the city. Colorful varieties of cold-pressed juice, cleanses, shots and shakes compete to call out their freshness, local...
