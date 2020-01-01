La Quinta/Palm Springs
Collected by MJ
The tram ascends 5,000 feet in about 10 minutes. At the top, you get a glorious view of the Coachella Valley.
1077 E Granvia Valmonte, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Palm Springs has a reputation for its quirky creativity and the colorful giant robots in Kenny Irwin Jr's father's front yard are the perfect example. Tours can be booked in advance to walk the grounds filled with over 200 installations. No...
Tahquitz Falls, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
Tahquitz Canyon loop is a short but spiritual two-mile loop along the peaceful Tahquitz River to the 60-foot Tahquitz Falls. Whether it’s rushing in spring or trickling in fall, the setting is stunning with sheer white cliffs contrasting...
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
73950 Inn Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
Book a small bungalow, The Dandelion, at the 29 Palms Inn where the service is friendly and the stars are brighter than ever. Charlie, one of the head chefs, will guide you to all of the great sights in the area. If you are looking for a relaxed,...
Giant Rock, California 92285, USA
Joshua Tree in the Mojave Desert is as weird as the shapes of the trees that make it up. While beautiful in its sparse vastness, it is no surprise that alien enthusiasts have taken to the area. For a taste of this, try a rejuvenating soundbath at...
California, USA
The desert is a fantastic place, peaceful and quiet. And if you like these qualities about the desert, just think what it's like at night. You feel like you have the world to yourself. And if you focus, you can actually notice the movement of the...
Bombay Beach, CA 92257, USA
In the 50s, Bombay Beach on the Salton Sea in Southern California was the place to be. This resort town was booming until a great flood in the 70s washed it out and town stood still. There are still a few residents in this tiny town, but mostly...
83555 Airport Blvd #11, Thermal, CA 92274, USA
Outside of Palm Springs, off the I-10, there are the dinos made famous in Pee-Wee's Playhouse, and there are date shakes made famous by Hadley's. I have been stopping at this fruit and nut stand since I was a little kid, en route to or from my...
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
The bold color palette of this reimagined motel reflects the hues of 14 different desert wildflowers. Nearly every room has a balcony or patio and art installations and photography from local artists can be found throughout the hotel. The young...
2531 W Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
Natural Bridges State Beach is a great place to unwind near the bohemian surfer town of Santa Cruz.
45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's...
Goose Rocks Beach, Maine 04046, USA
A great find in Southern Maine, a beautiful five mile beach with spectacular views and long stretches of white sand. No place can compare to the beauty that this beach embraces that families have come to summer for many generations. A perfect day...
Rosemary Beach, FL 32413, USA
Located in South Walton—roughly in between Panama City and Destin on Florida’s scenic coastal route, 30A—Rosemary Beach’s perfect white sand and clear turquoise waters are as close to the Caribbean as Florida comes. Unless...
