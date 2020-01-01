La Loire
Collected by Virginia Thackwell
2 Rue du Château, 37500 Chinon, France
The medieval fortress and royal castle are big draws in this quaint town along the Vienne river but the real charm comes from being perched above and taking in the sweeping views of medieval Chinon. This shot was taken over Easter weekend - a time...
1 Château du Petit Thouars, 37500 Saint-Germain-sur-Vienne, 37500 Saint-Germain-sur-Vienne, France
It only looks like pita but this round, airy Fouée bread, a traditional specialty of the Touraine province in France, has a distinct story and utility of its own. According to legend, the Fouée emerged when bakers would test their wood ovens by...
Rochemenier, 49700 Louresse-Rochemenier, France
Located in the Loire Valley, Rochemenier is a village with a lot of caves. Nothing unique about that except that there are a lot of people still living in them! There are restaurants and shops, a great museum, many homes and at least one church...
Les Hautes Roches, 86190 Quinçay, France
Les Hautes Roches is a luxury Relais & Châteaux hotel with rooms set into the rocks of the cliffs above the Loire river. It has a gastronomic restaurant and is a great base for visiting the Loire Valley.
Les Halles, 72500 Vaas, France
A market worth a visit for gourmands - the region's freshest and best seasonal produce from fruits and vegetables to the daily catch and a whole range of the region's Chèvre (goat) cheeses, featuring the St Maure native to the area.
37150 Chenonceaux, France
This chateau is a personal favorite. Most of the photos you see of it show it show it lording over the Cher river, but I decided to use a photo showing one of the courtyards. As is typical with many of the wonderful chateaus of France there are...
This chateau built in the 15th and 16th centuries was said to have inspired Charles Perrault to write his fairy tale Sleeping Beauty. It has beautiful gardens with views of the Indre river and it beautifully decorated - including a room with a...
Rue de Pineau, 37190 Azay-le-Rideau, France
I lived in France for a bit and with every day my love continues to grow beyond any words could ever describe. One of my favorite parts was visiting the centuries old architecture still standing representing the rich pride the French have for...
41150 Chaumont-sur-Loire, France
Not only is this a beautiful château but is has an incredible view of Loire Valley. Besides the chateau which often houses an art exhibit on its top floor, there are multiple gardens on the grounds that are gorgeous. There is a garden festival...
