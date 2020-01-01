La-La Land (a.ka. Los Angeles)
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
I go to the Los Angeles area a lot for work. I can't say I love it, but there are definitely interesting spots that capture my attention!
Save Place
Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
A two-day walk that you can join or leave almost anywhere along the route, the Big Parade is a community stroll that starts at the Angel’s Flight Stairway in downtown Los Angeles and ends at the iconic Hollywood sign. Along the way, revelations...
Save Place
1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
Crowning any one location as having the “best view in L.A.” would be controversial, but the Getty Center is certainly a contender. The anticipation that builds upon approach to the arts and cultural center—up a driveway to park,...
Save Place
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
Save Place
Cafe Dulce does amazing Japanese style donuts in Little Tokyo, Downtown LA. It is in the centre of Little Tokyo, surrounded by lots of Japanese shops and restaurants, as well as a Japanese grocery store. The area is a short walk from Chinatown and...
Save Place
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
Save Place
10801 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064, USA
"Forever" is a long time, especially in the restaurant business, but I wish immortality for The Apple Pan (founded 1947), which was my go-to hamburger spot as I worked my way through college at UCLA (with a job at Super Drug just up Westwood Blvd....
Save Place
5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
On the outskirts of East LA, Golden Road laid its foundation to lead the local craft beer movement into commercial success. At the company's headquarters in Atwater Village, visitors can tour the warehouse brewery (where the juice that fills their...
Save Place
Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, USA
On arrival at Terranea, it’s natural to release a big, tension-melting sigh. The luxury resort occupies 100-plus acres along the bluffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, providing expansive views of the Pacific and a sense of spaciousness...
Save Place
2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA
Husband-and-wife team Genevieve Gergis and Ori Menashe are behind Bestia, an Italian haven that consistently ranks high on local "best of" lists. The decor follows the name—which translates to "beast" in Italian—with its wall of...
Save Place
115 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Before it was the sprawling metropolis at the beating heart of the entertainment industry, Los Angeles consisted of verdant acres of farmland, many home to fragrant orange groves. Farmer’s Daughter brings this oft-forgotten past into the present...
Save Place
863 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005, USA
Palsaik Samgyupsal, which means, "Eight Colors of Pork," is a divine discovery for a bacon lover like myself. Seriously, what can be better than a restaurant that specializes in flavored bacon? You can't help but salivate as marinated slices of...
Save Place
1224 Beverwil Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Think of the Mr. C Beverly Hills as a trip to Italy without the jet lag. Opened in 2011, the 138-room property was the first hotel by the Cipriani family of Italian restaurateurs. Through and through, it’s true to its Old World heritage,...
Save Place
6661 Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA
If you're picking someone up at LAX, go a bit early and head to the Flight Path Museum along the south runways of LAX on the Imperial Highway. This hidden spot is a treasure for aviation enthusiasts with exhibits that include fascinating photos of...
Save Place
9669 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
I was really craving Apfelstrudel a few months ago and came across this delightful Austrian gem in the middle of Beverly Hills. Much to my surprise, everything from the decor to the taste was steeped in authenticity. It only helps that the chef is...
Save Place
113 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
Brunch on the weekend is one of those must-eat meals while in Los Angeles. Dotted throughout Beverly Hills are heaps of trendy brunch cafes and restaurants, all offering either gourmet mouth-watering staples AND/OR see-and-be-seen experiences. The...
Save Place
1001 North Alameda, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Philippe's has been in Los Angeles for over 100 years, and, according to legend, invented the French Dip sandwich purely by accident, when a French roll fell into a roasting pan full of beef juice. There are no accidents—a classic was born! This...
Save Place
1614 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404, USA
Apparently I had been living under a rock, because I had not heard of the Cronut - the latest baked sensation to sweep Manhattan. It's a doughy delight croissant/donut half-breed, and it's finally come to LA! I found them at the unassuming DK...
Save Place
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
The bustling Joan’s on Third gourmet marketplace is a staple of the Los Angeles lunch scene. It is a revolving door of characters for which L.A. is known: celebrities, aspiring actresses, power moms, and entertainment industry executives. However,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever