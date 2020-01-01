LA for Beyoncé
Collected by Bridget
Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291, USA
Abbot Kinney Boulevard is possibly the trendiest street in Los Angeles, where boho-chic beachgoers glide along the sidewalk like it's a runway, with besties and beaux at their sides. Open up your wallet at boutiques like Scotch & Soda, with...
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA, USA
In Los Angeles, the cliché is that people drive one block to get a soda. But there are lots of staircases hidden in the hills of L.A. In Silver Lake, I like a two-and-a-half mile loop of stairs known as the Music Box. Parts remind me of walking...
621 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
This lovely little Californian establishment is a local favorite. Everything from the farm-fresh produce to the artisan wines is California grown and carefully prepared. Their Pasadena location has a comfortable neighborhood feel in the lively ...
156 W Verdugo Ave, Burbank, CA 91502, USA
Smoothies go great with warm weather. This cozy little place is tucked in the back of the building—look for the cow by the front door on the little lane called Mills Place just before McCormick Alley. Juice Farm's organic, cold-pressed beverages...
70 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
Copa Vida is the newest of Pasadena’s gourmet coffee shops, and the unique tastes and aromas of their coffees are surprising (and impressive). They have three primary menus: “steep” is a menu of specialty teas; “pressure” includes coffee-house...
260 Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA 91107, USA
If high-quality, small-batch, locally roasted coffee is your thing, then make yourself at home at Jameson Brown. They're perfectionists when it comes to anything coffee related, and their black coffees and specialty drinks are to die for. If...
336 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
Trattoria Neapolis is one of the most beautiful restaurants in Pasadena, with high ceilings over the bar, deep booths with mirrors and tile-work adorning the walls, a decorative wrought-iron railing along the balcony overlooking the bar, and a...
34 Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103, USA
Gold bug is a decidedly unique Pasadena boutique experience. Despite feeling a little creeped out by some of the bizarre displays, I must say I find the store remarkably intriguing. Gold Bug carries everything from high-end, designer bug jewelry...
267 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA
You can't talk about cafés and coffee shops in Los Angeles without mentioning one of its most popular places: Urth Caffé. For an organic fix, there’s no better place. There are a number of locations throughout the city and...
2640 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90404, USA
Centrally located amid microclimates of mountains, deserts, and everything in between,Los Angeles County—which was the largest agricultural producer in the country from 1910 - 1955—has a history of supporting its farmers. “The Original Farmers...
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405, USA
Casa Del Mar is an elegant hotel on the beach with panoramic ocean views. The regal lobby bar and lounge is a gathering spot for laptops during the day and revelers at night.
1119 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Ingredients are gathered from sustainable sources and prepared for sharing at Rustic Canyon. The farmers market-inspired menu includes small plates like the Roasted broccoli with burrata, chili, garlic, bread crumb and parmesan; big plates like...
1401 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Los Angeles is a place of constant change, and yet, that isn’t necessarily the case in Santa Monica. While recent transformations have altered this city, part of its appeal is that its most popular attraction – the pier and boardwalk – have...
829 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Fusing the trends of sushi and build-your-own grain bowls, Sweetfin in Santa Monica, has created a customizable poke destination that is convenient, cost effective and creative at its core. The Hawaiian raw fish dish traditionally combines cubed...
6600 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
This is our favorite shop in Los Angeles. The owners stock amazing vintage clothing, and they have their own house fashion line and cute, mostly antique jewelry. (323) 461-1530. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening...
2000 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
The trek to the HOLLYWOOD sign may be the most famous L.A. hike to outsiders, but if you're looking for downtown views, celebrity sightings, and a typical L.A.-style glamour hike (not necessarily strenuous, but very fashionable), the 3.3-mile...
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
The bustling Joan’s on Third gourmet marketplace is a staple of the Los Angeles lunch scene. It is a revolving door of characters for which L.A. is known: celebrities, aspiring actresses, power moms, and entertainment industry executives. However,...
