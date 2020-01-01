Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

LA Excursions

Collected by Megan Jicha
List View
Map View
Save Place

Melrose Trading Post

7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
More Details >
Save Place

Coffee Commissary

801 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
When thinking of coffee shops in Los Angeles, Intelligentsia likely comes to mind. While they have the corners of creativity covered on opposite sides of town (Venice and Silverlake), Coffee Commissary, in the new 801 North complex on Fairfax...
More Details >
Save Place

Lamill Coffee Boutique

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
More Details >
Save Place

Rockaway Records

2395 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
If you’re looking for that rare, first-pressing Beatles record, there’s a good chance of finding it here. The selection of vinyl is awesome. 
More Details >
Save Place

Joan's on Third

8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
The bustling Joan’s on Third gourmet marketplace is a staple of the Los Angeles lunch scene. It is a revolving door of characters for which L.A. is known: celebrities, aspiring actresses, power moms, and entertainment industry executives. However,...
More Details >
Save Place

25 Degrees

7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
I considered posting a wider frame of the interior of this place. Then I looked at this photo, and thought of the burger... and I figured that you wouldn't mind a tighter take on the food. Besides, most people bitch and moan about the wallpaper...
More Details >
Save Place

Runyon Canyon Park

2000 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
The trek to the HOLLYWOOD sign may be the most famous L.A. hike to outsiders, but if you're looking for downtown views, celebrity sightings, and a typical L.A.-style glamour hike (not necessarily strenuous, but very fashionable), the 3.3-mile...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Dulcé

Cafe Dulce does amazing Japanese style donuts in Little Tokyo, Downtown LA. It is in the centre of Little Tokyo, surrounded by lots of Japanese shops and restaurants, as well as a Japanese grocery store. The area is a short walk from Chinatown and...
More Details >
Save Place

Book Soup

8818 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
It’s easy to miss the discreet sign for “Book Soup” after passing the more obvious marquees for Sunset Strip’s famous nightlife and entertainment destinations. This cozy, out-of-place bookshop feels endless as it lures you in and slows down time...
More Details >
Save Place

The Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
Crowning any one location as having the “best view in L.A.” would be controversial, but the Getty Center is certainly a contender. The anticipation that builds upon approach to the arts and cultural center—up a driveway to park,...
More Details >
Save Place

Hollywood Sign

Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
A two-day walk that you can join or leave almost anywhere along the route, the Big Parade is a community stroll that starts at the Angel’s Flight Stairway in downtown Los Angeles and ends at the iconic Hollywood sign. Along the way, revelations...
More Details >
Save Place

J. Paul Getty Villa

17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, USA
J. Paul Getty’s original museum is as much about the transporting setting as it is about the pieces inside. When the billionaire oil tycoon decided to open a museum for his extensive collection of antiquities in 1974, he modeled it after an...
More Details >
Save Place

The Apple Pan

10801 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064, USA
"Forever" is a long time, especially in the restaurant business, but I wish immortality for The Apple Pan (founded 1947), which was my go-to hamburger spot as I worked my way through college at UCLA (with a job at Super Drug just up Westwood Blvd....
More Details >
Save Place

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
This bowed silver building stands out among the skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. (though it now has an equally interesting-looking neighbor in the Broad). Those stainless-steel curves have a purpose, though. Architect Frank Gehry designed the...
More Details >
Save Place

Frederick R Weisman Art Foundation

265 N Carolwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90077, USA
This guy collected art. A lot of it. And he lived with it all -- Ed Ruscha in the bedroom, Clifford Still in the entrance, Francis Bacon in the atrium. The house holds 400 pieces of major works. The tours are small and interesting, if a bit rushed...
More Details >
Save Place

Golden Road Brewing

5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
On the outskirts of East LA, Golden Road laid its foundation to lead the local craft beer movement into commercial success. At the company's headquarters in Atwater Village, visitors can tour the warehouse brewery (where the juice that fills their...
More Details >
Save Place

Grand Central Market

Downtown L.A.'s Grand Central Market has been operating in one capacity or another since 1917. Its past lives have seen it housing fish dealers, butchers, Jewish delis, flower shops, and an egg vendor. Nowadays, the market is a lunch and dinner...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World