LA Bucketlist
Collected by Megan Nagle
List View
Map View
Save Place
512 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
"I am grateful" is just one of the ways you order lunch at Cafe Gratitude. "I am whole" is another; as is "I am glorious." Every dish on the menu has a name like this, and whether you're in the mood for gratitude (the community bowl with shredded...
Save Place
829 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Fusing the trends of sushi and build-your-own grain bowls, Sweetfin in Santa Monica, has created a customizable poke destination that is convenient, cost effective and creative at its core. The Hawaiian raw fish dish traditionally combines cubed...
Save Place
1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Los Angeles loves its food trucks, and they often travel in packs. Different neighborhoods host Food Truck nights on varying days of the week. These roving food peddlers also often post up outside office buildings for lunch or by LACMA during the...
Save Place
3626 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Cliff's Edge is a trendy, tucked-away restaurant and bar that focuses on simplicity and fresh, seasonal ingredients. The foliage-covered patio and deck feel like a treehouse and are perfect for a romantic rendezvous or a date with friends. The...
Save Place
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
My deep love for macarons is no surprise to anyone that knows me, so it's no wonder that after trying perhaps the finest ever in Paris, I'd look for a temporary fix in Los Angeles. This quest led to the discovery of Bottega Louie, one of my...
Save Place
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Industriel's French-inspired dishes are prepared from the freshest Farmers Market ingredients and are presented with big-city grit. Distressed wood, colored crates, a dangling installation of Honey Bear bottles and Mason jars accentuate the...
Save Place
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
Save Place
For those who like to drink their brunch, Franklin & Co on the Franklin Village strip is the place to go. The Bloody Royale ($15) is a full meal packed with a celery stalk, green olive, a pickle spear, bacon-wrapped roasted jalapeno, pickled...
Save Place
3515 Helms Ave, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
Located in a large renovated warehouse, Bar Nine is a bit off the beaten path. At this unique café, which has a lovely patio, everything is on display. Not only can you see its coffee beans roasting, but the offices are exposed for all to see....
Save Place
408 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
There is a first for everything and prior to dining at Bäco Mercat, I had never had spaghetti squash. Having tried it elsewhere since, I never want to have it anywhere else again. While spaghetti squash may not currently be on their rotating...
Save Place
1760 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Entering the spacious yet cozy outdoors patio of Home Restaurant is like a warm familial embrace. The lush canopy and central coy pond (and fountain lined with mini plastic dinosaurs) set a tranquil yet playful ambiance. The service is friendly,...
Save Place
1697 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
The boutique beachfront Hotel Erwin is as much a destination to sleep as it is to socialize. With the best rooftop terrace in Venice, you can watch the sunset over the Pacific while sipping on one of their signature cocktails. The hallways are...
Save Place
52 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Townhouse dates back to 1915 and their basement live music venue and bar was once a secret speakeasy. Time has not withered the energy level as revelers continue dance the night away down below. The main floor can get crowded and chaotic as well...
Save Place
4645 Melbourne Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
New York transplants opened this cozy juice bar after romance brought them west. They use only raw, organic and vegan ingredients to create their healing healthful concoctions like the Winter Greens (Kale, Chard, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Ginger...
Save Place
131 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
With three locations in Los Angeles and more on the way, Beaming’s superfood café concept is on a mission to spread its food-as-medicine ethos to Angelinos of all ages. What started as a raw food cleanse program in Del Mar has transformed into a...
Save Place
1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
I’ll never forget my first time trying avocado toast. It was at the West Side’s quintessential brunch spot, Gjelina, while sipping rose with friends on the cozy sun-soaked back patio. I moved to Venice Beach three months later and...
Save Place
513 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
For quality quick eats on the Westside, Flake on Rose Ave. is a cheap and cheerful delight. Breakfast is their bread and butter with pieces of toast literally hanging on the walls. Okay, they are actually art; the toast slices are framed and burnt...
Save Place
1142 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, USA
The seasonal small-plates sharing menu at M.B. Post brings out the social side of dining. Upon entering, the liveliness wraps you in a friendly bear hug. The decorative accents pay tribute to the space’s post office past and are as thoughtful as...
Save Place
Superba Snack Bar in Venice, California is one of the best lunch spots on the West Side, with a varied menu that delivers on taste. The sandwiches are 'classics' that have been updated and done extremely well—their version of a BLT, for example,...
Save Place
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
Save Place
260 Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA 91107, USA
If high-quality, small-batch, locally roasted coffee is your thing, then make yourself at home at Jameson Brown. They're perfectionists when it comes to anything coffee related, and their black coffees and specialty drinks are to die for. If...
Save Place
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA, USA
In Los Angeles, the cliché is that people drive one block to get a soda. But there are lots of staircases hidden in the hills of L.A. In Silver Lake, I like a two-and-a-half mile loop of stairs known as the Music Box. Parts remind me of walking...
Save Place
Echo Mountain, California 91001, USA
Echo Mountain has a great deal to offer, from the switchback trail, which will give you a great workout on your way up the mountain (start early to avoid the blistering afternoon sun), to the views—on a clear day you can look out over Pasadena, ...
Save Place
1822 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
When it comes to music venues in Los Angeles, there isn't anywhere more sacred to rock and punk fans than the Echo. Located in the now-hipster neighborhood of Echo Park, the concert venue has hosted plenty of legends, including Beck, Green Day,...
Save Place
2939 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
The Thirsty Crow is a dimly-lit high-end dive with over 100 whiskies and 60 small batch bourbons that skilled bartenders serve neat, on ice, or crafted into seasonal cocktails. The circular bar is lined with ingredients like homemade shrubs,...
Save Place
7302 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
The Darkroom is an unpretentious neighborhood bar with an energetic hybrid clientele of rockers, skaters and young professionals. Although spacious in size, the atmosphere is that of a cozy dive. Get there early to control the jukebox and post up...
Save Place
5221 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Harvard & Stone serves craft cocktails to a hip crowd discretely behind a wood door off Hollywood Blvd, away from the clubs of the Hollywood strip. In theme with the 1930s factory meets laboratory interior is the R&D Bar in the back where rotating...
Save Place
2838 Rowena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Once serving the community as a Fire Station, Edendale now serves its residents with space for socializing. No frills on the drink menu here, just a great space to grab a normal-priced drink and enjoy the atmosphere and company.
Save Place
4427 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Tiki-Ti is a family-run hut of a bar that's been serving tasty tropical drinks since 1961. The walls are covered with decorative flair, and the menu is packed with 92 exotic drink options. The space is small, so get there early to snag a seat....
Save Place
1087 Manzanita St, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
The dimly lit 4100 Bar just off the Sunset Junction intersection of Silverlake is a slinky dive for a night out with friends or even a low key date. Get there before 11pm to grab a booth, get on the jukebox and sip one of their signature cocktails...
Save Place
4 Westmoreland Pl, Pasadena, CA 91103, USA
Gamble House is an architectural gem. The glass-work of the front door, chandeliers, and dining room windows is mesmerizing, and the carved frieze in the Burmese teak living room is a decorative treasure. Each room showcases a different kind of...
Save Place
345 E Colorado Blvd #101, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
Start your morning at this local bakery (and then come back for lunch). They have a great wake-me-up environment, with lots of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows, and the aroma of coffee and fresh breads is heavenly. For lunch, try...
Save Place
151 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91103, USA
This cozy little restaurant is the perfect place to start your day. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch, and try the French toast—heavenly. Marston's has all sorts of options for breakfast and lunch, and—if you call them in advance—...
Save Place
156 W Verdugo Ave, Burbank, CA 91502, USA
Smoothies go great with warm weather. This cozy little place is tucked in the back of the building—look for the cow by the front door on the little lane called Mills Place just before McCormick Alley. Juice Farm's organic, cold-pressed beverages...
Save Place
39 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
The Pasadena Playhouse has exciting productions and a rich history. If you're keen to see a show, and tickets are sold out, don't worry—you can still enjoy a fun theatre experience by setting up a private tour. They offer complimentary tours,...
Save Place
695 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
The historic Vroman’s Bookstore opened in 1894 and is still a favorite with the locals. Beyond their large selection of books, they still have an old-school newsstand, an excellent café, and a gift shoppe with home décor, locally made cards, and...
Save Place
102 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
I love this cheese store. They have great customer service and a large counter space where you can sample their selection of cheeses, as well as a small cafe area if you want to have a sandwich or something from their coffee bar. For shoppers,...
Save Place
336 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
Trattoria Neapolis is one of the most beautiful restaurants in Pasadena, with high ceilings over the bar, deep booths with mirrors and tile-work adorning the walls, a decorative wrought-iron railing along the balcony overlooking the bar, and a...
Save Place
42 S De Lacey Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
Haven features unique craft cocktails, and full beer and wine menus. Try a few of Haven's own brews, such as "Disco Pants" (a light and flavorful black ale), "Performance Enhancing Drink" (a coffee brown ale), or "Glass Elevator" (a nitro...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever