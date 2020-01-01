LA
Collected by Xabier Mirandona
List View
Map View
Save Place
Pacific Coast Hwy, California, USA
The journey down Highway 1 is the iconic California road trip, and this coastal route is a great choice whether you're in Northern California, the central coast, or in SoCal. But there's something extra special about driving the Pacific Coast...
Save Place
1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Hotel bars, pools and restaurants are central to the fabulous life in LA. The boutique 1930s Shangri-La Hotel has the only rooftop bar in Santa Monica with ocean views and their poolside patio is a relaxing escape away from the crowds of the pier...
Save Place
7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
From fancy to funky to sometimes downright fugly, Melrose Ave. is a shopping mecca for all tastes and budgets. While tourists flock to this famous strip to browse the shops, locals know to show up on Sundays for the landmark Melrose Trading...
Save Place
111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
This bowed silver building stands out among the skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. (though it now has an equally interesting-looking neighbor in the Broad). Those stainless-steel curves have a purpose, though. Architect Frank Gehry designed the...
Save Place
1600 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
The Hollywood Farmer's Market spans several blocks, and is known for its buskers, as well as its vast variety of specialty foods, including vegan ice cream and organic everything. Nibble on free samples or buy your whole lunch (and dessert, too!)....
Save Place
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
At the intersection of Hyperion and Sunset is the heart of Silver Lake, the source of the pulse; Intelligentsia Coffee. Fueling the neighborhood with crafted cups of caffeine, Intelligentsia has become the east side center of community and...
Save Place
Arts District, Los Angeles, CA, USA
If you head just a bit farther east out of downtown LA, you will stumble upon an outdoor street art museum all over walls, garage doors, light poles, and pretty much any surface that will hold paint. Old industrial warehouses near the LA River and...
Save Place
1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Los Angeles loves its food trucks, and they often travel in packs. Different neighborhoods host Food Truck nights on varying days of the week. These roving food peddlers also often post up outside office buildings for lunch or by LACMA during the...
Save Place
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
Save Place
Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The Pacific Ocean is a force that calls to some to jump in and join the dolphins that frequent its waters. Temperatures are warmest in August and September, but wet suits are available to rent year-round. Go surfing or take a stand-up...
Save Place
Venice Fishing Pier, Los Angeles, CA 90292, USA
We wandered up Washington, past all the cafes and restaurants, until we hit the beach. And then, the pier. The Venice Fishing Pier dashes straight out into the ocean, cutting its way between brilliant blue waves—surfers on one side, the sandy...
Save Place
Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291, USA
Abbot Kinney Boulevard is possibly the trendiest street in Los Angeles, where boho-chic beachgoers glide along the sidewalk like it's a runway, with besties and beaux at their sides. Open up your wallet at boutiques like Scotch & Soda, with...
Save Place
52 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Townhouse dates back to 1915 and their basement live music venue and bar was once a secret speakeasy. Time has not withered the energy level as revelers continue dance the night away down below. The main floor can get crowded and chaotic as well...
Save Place
428 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
KTCHN is a hidden cash-only brunch pop-up with a cult foodie following. Chef Felix G. Barron, IV's creative combinations of ingredients invigorate the palette. The menu rotates regularly with the pictured including Carnitas Corn Pancakes and Grits...
Save Place
1119 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Ingredients are gathered from sustainable sources and prepared for sharing at Rustic Canyon. The farmers market-inspired menu includes small plates like the Roasted broccoli with burrata, chili, garlic, bread crumb and parmesan; big plates like...
Save Place
Point Dume, Malibu, CA 90265, USA
Surprisingly enough, you can round the point at Point Dume and discover your own hidden nooks to spend the day. With cliffs at your back and a private beach with decent size waves in front of you, it's not a bad place for a picnic.
Save Place
604 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
"Hail Summer!" "Hail Venice" "Hell Yeah!" This annual celebration of summer brings out some of the most colorful characters in Venice Beach. At 12:30 on the day of the summer solstice, get dressed in your nautical best, head to Windward Avenue and...
Save Place
267 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA
You can't talk about cafés and coffee shops in Los Angeles without mentioning one of its most popular places: Urth Caffé. For an organic fix, there’s no better place. There are a number of locations throughout the city and...
Save Place
3823 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Forage prepares a rotating menu of locally sourced seasonal dishes. The pork belly sandwich is a regular favorite, the vegetable sides are always flavorful and the desserts are a pure-tasting treat.
Save Place
395 Santa Monica Pl #300, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
A shopping mall is probably the last place you’d look for a quality brunch, but Sonoma Wine Garden in the Santa Monica Place mall may be the best boozy brunch in Los Angeles. With ocean views and cozy cushioned seating, you are transported from...
Save Place
5221 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Harvard & Stone serves craft cocktails to a hip crowd discretely behind a wood door off Hollywood Blvd, away from the clubs of the Hollywood strip. In theme with the 1930s factory meets laboratory interior is the R&D Bar in the back where rotating...
Save Place
1822 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
When it comes to music venues in Los Angeles, there isn't anywhere more sacred to rock and punk fans than the Echo. Located in the now-hipster neighborhood of Echo Park, the concert venue has hosted plenty of legends, including Beck, Green Day,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever