Kyoto, Japan

The romance of Kyoto is in the quiet serenity of its surroundings. Whether you go in the springtime when the cherry blossoms fall as soft as snow, or in the fall when the trees erupt into color, there's no better way to connect with your other half than by wandering through temples, shrines, and bamboo forests, just the two of you. Spend the evenings savoring fine Japanese cuisine and geisha-spotting in the Gion district before retiring to the quiet of a hidden ryokan.