Kyoto
Collected by Doug McMillen
68 Fukakusa Yabunouchichō, Fushimi-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 612-0882, Japan
Fushimi Inari Taisha on Inariyama mountain is dedicated to the Shinto gods of rice and sake, but Inari is also the god of merchants and that brings a lot of businesspeople to worship here. Everyone else stops by to see the thousands...
1 Kinkakujichō, Kita-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 603-8361, Japan
Built in the 14th century as a villa for a powerful shogun, Kinkaku-ji temple, commonly referred to as the Golden Pavilion, is an easy bus ride from the main bus terminal in Kyoto. The temple is one of the most popular buildings in...
375 Hanaseharachichō, Sakyō-ku, Kyoto, 601-1102, Japan
You’ll feel zen from the moment you drive in from nearby Kyoto, along a narrow road through Japanese cedars and past temples and shrines, to the moment you sink into a hot bath at this intimate ryokan. Refreshed and relaxed, you’ll...
Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
Geisha have an interesting perception in history. People think of them as earlier versions of courtesans, but the geisha profession began in the 1750-60′s as an occupation and were actually prohibited from sexual acts. Otherwise they would have...
Japan, 〒604-8054 Kyōto-fu, Kyōto-shi, Nakagyō-ku, Higashiuoyachō, 富小路通四条上る西大文字町609番地
Nishiki is Kyoto's main food market and it is a delight for foodies. I spent a week in Kyoto and visited every day (sometimes more than once)! Inside the market is a temple, and before refrigeration, the temple was the source of cold water....
Arashiyama Genrokuzancho, Ukyō-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture 616-0007, Japan
In western Kyoto, there is a very large forest of bamboo. As you can see in the photo, the shoots grow very tall, making those who stroll by look quite small. I'm sure there are times when this road is crowded, but when we were there, people were...
294 Kiyomizu 1-chōme, Higashiyama-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 605-0862, Japan
What a treat! Knowledgeable staff, tea-tasting samples, plenty of time, earthenware urns, peaceful atmosphere and some of the best tea in Japan!
Japan, 〒616-8385 京都府京都市右京区嵯峨天龍寺芒ノ馬場町６８
A Zen temple abutting the bamboo forest of Arashiyama - quiet despite the tourists . . .
625 Gionmachi Kitagawa, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto, 605-0073, Japan
I have been getting a burst of energy every night around 10 here in Kyoto and decided it would be a great opportunity to tour a different shrine and photograph it in the dark. Here is an image I took on my way out from Yasaka Shrine last night....
Tetsugaku-no-michi, Jōdoji Ishibashichō, Sakyō-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 606-8406, Japan
When we arrived in Kyoto in mid-April, most of the cherry blossoms were no longer coloring the trees but sprinkled on the ground. We got lucky, though, spotting a few along the Philosopher’s Path (Tetsugaku no michi) still afluff with pink...
Yoshi-Sushi is located in Osaka's Tsuruhashi neighborhood, adjacent to the wholesale fish market. It opens for business at 6am and caters mostly to fish buyers and sellers, who eat here before, during, or after work. Unlike Tokyo's Tsukiji, there...
Kushikatsu, deep-fried skewers, are an Osaka specialty. The dipping sauce is communal and so the need arises for signs that can convey the most essential kushikatsu commandmant: No Double Dipping.
they have a bottle of fermented foul-smelling liquid (pictured) on the bar counter, just in case any drinkers need to induce vomiting to get through the night.
2 Chome-3-２５ Dōtonbori, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0071, Japan
We've all heard about Wagyu beef, but not everyone has heard about Matsusaka Beef. Some may have heard Kobe Beef. All of these though are types of Wagyu beef, including a third type which is Omi. So if you visit Japan, you should try the big three...
Most people, including myself, hear the word Gion and immediately think of Memoirs of a Geisha. While Gion is definitely known for the elusive Geiko's and Maiko's that roam the streets after dark, there is a lot more to this neighborhood that...
